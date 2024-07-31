Broken tape v1.02 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 15213037 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 14:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Hello our dear players! We've fixed a few bugs and improved the player experience. Making the game better is our obligatory!

Player experience improvements:

_- We have improved the rewind system and made sure it's more clear now.

We added a reminder to leave the tape in case if the new player is lost._

Bug fixes:

_- The text is no longer extends beyond the screen in certain cases.

Some anomaly detection zones were extended.

Step sounds are no longer played when the game is paused._

Translation fixes:

- The "Remotes left" text was not translated to other languages.