Broken Tape update for 31 July 2024

Broken tape v1.02 Patch Note

Hello our dear players! We've fixed a few bugs and improved the player experience. Making the game better is our obligatory!

Player experience improvements:
_- We have improved the rewind system and made sure it's more clear now.

  • We added a reminder to leave the tape in case if the new player is lost._

Bug fixes:
_- The text is no longer extends beyond the screen in certain cases.

  • Some anomaly detection zones were extended.
  • Step sounds are no longer played when the game is paused._

Translation fixes:
- The "Remotes left" text was not translated to other languages.

