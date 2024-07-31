Broken tape v1.02 Patch Note

Hello our dear players! We've fixed a few bugs and improved the player experience. Making the game better is our obligatory!
Player experience improvements:
_- We have improved the rewind system and made sure it's more clear now.
- We added a reminder to leave the tape in case if the new player is lost._
Bug fixes:
_- The text is no longer extends beyond the screen in certain cases.
- Some anomaly detection zones were extended.
- Step sounds are no longer played when the game is paused._
Translation fixes:
- The "Remotes left" text was not translated to other languages.
Changed files in this update