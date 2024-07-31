Patch Notes - 31/07/24

Hello!

We've been busy fixing bugs since launch!

These fixes will be making their way to console versions of Flock soon but for now they are live in Steam builds.

Flock - Patch Notes - 31/07/2024

Bugs:

Fixed issues with Thrips & Gleebs' wings when return to the flock the Flock screen

Prevented issue where creature due to be released from the flock can be swapped out on the Flock screen before they leave the flock

Fix for dialogue relating to Rustic Smears being skipped by players

Fix for Sheep sequences interrupting Jane's dialogue relating to the Mystery Rustic causing confusion

Fix for bird issues when quitting game with Alt+F4

Fix for sheep getting stuck in a meadow when leaving an online game suddenly

Fix for quest issue with Investigate Copse during Mystery Rustic sequence

Fixes for NPC dialogue overlapping when accepting a phonecall at the same time as landing to talk to a NPC

Fix for a softlock that can occur when leaving the Flock screen/fullscreen UI

Fix for Bessie twitching during meadow eating sequence at start of game

Gameplay Changes:

Bring Crystal Sprugs quest retriggers if you quit during the Mystery Skyfish chase without seeing the final sequence

Extended the spawning time for some rare creatures that people have struggled to find

Name chosen for Mystery Rustic or Skyfish will be used in all future identifications of that family

Prevent deperching during certain sequences