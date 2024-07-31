Update 31.7.2024

Hi everyone,
In this latest update we have included some new content to rule variations, improvements to multiplayer, plus a range of further tweaks and fixes. Full release notes are listed below.
RULE VARIATIONS
-
Added new rule variation to 6, 7, 9 and 10 ball pool, to place either the 1-ball or the money ball on the spot when racking balls. Default setting is 1-ball.
-
Added new rule variation to 6, 7, 9 and 10 ball pool, to make player break from inside the box (a small rectangle behind the headstring). Default setting is off. Both rules apply to offline and online multiplayer games. See 'Game Rules > Rule Variations'.
MULTIPLAYER
- Improved online multiplayer response time for opponent's shots, with less setup time and faster aiming.
GAMEPLAY
-
Fixed issue that prevented some older saved shots from loading.
-
Fixed issue that sometimes displayed a 'Game Stopped' message when loading a saved shot replay from a multiplayer game.
-
Fixed issue where static or mobile replay cameras would not fully reset position after pressing 'Reset' button in replay menu.
-
Fixed issue where break scoring was shown when playing snooker in detonator mode (bonus game).
A.I.
- Fixed issue where AI players would sometimes aim badly on a break shot when playing pool on a table with 'Right-to-Left' orientation in global settings.
REPLAYS
-
Fixed audio frequency issue after using ALT+TAB during slow motion replay.
-
Fixed issue in replays where cue design was sometimes different to cue used in original shot when using 3D camera view.
CONTROLS
-
Using gamepad right stick to move camera after playing a shot now influences target auto-positioning for the next shot.
-
Fixed issue where pressing 'z' key to lock target in fast aiming mode would have a delayed effect if used when balls are rolling or referee is active. Also, camera zooming in 3D mode is now disabled when target is locked.
-
Fixed issue in fast aiming mode where target would sometimes become locked at start of a new game.
MENUS
-
'Save and Exit' option now enabled for practice games at all times.
-
Practice saves in tournament mode now work correctly. See 'Game > Save as Practice Game'.
-
Added 'Look around table' text description to controls menu, mapped to middle mouse button and gamepad left shoulder button.
MISCELLANEOUS
-
Improvements to localised game text.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
Changed files in this update