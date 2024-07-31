 Skip to content

Destiny of the World update for 31 July 2024

Release Notes #61 (Version: 1.0.8978.15358)

Release Notes #61 (Version: 1.0.8978.15358)
31 July 2024

New Functionality:

  • New Faction Report lets you view your faction's resources at a glance.
  • Can now switch between Main Menu, Production, Research, Trade, Diplomacy, Espionage, and Reports Screens without closing them first.
  • You can now assign up to two research teams to a research area to prioritize research in that area. This will increase research speed by an additional 50%
  • Added a "Build Max" button to the Production Manager Screen.
  • Added a new game option to set the default value for Repeating Production Orders to "No".

Bug Fixes:

  • Research screen now rounds percentages down so the items don't show 100% complete when they are still up to 1% away from completion.
  • Fixed bug which allowed passage through Turkish and other straits
  • Fixed bug that allowed China to retreat into Hong Kong or other British territory before the UK was at war with Japan

