Paintballers Playtest update for 31 July 2024

BEta 0.308 Live. Play now the 2024 European Chamionship layout and map.

31 July 2024

  • NXL European Championship 2024 map Added (Venue not 100% done)
  • New player Kick and Ban vote available
  • Listen server host can now start a game while spectating
  • Vote restart point not working : fixed
  • New podium animations
  • New podium stats
  • New Atlantic City maps (same used for ESPN show)
  • Small cake have been rescaled on all maps
  • Dynasty Champion Club Tent design updated
  • Visual flickering glitch fixed
  • Ambiant sound changed for AC / Portland maps
  • Spectator Hud disappearing when hosting listen server : fixed

