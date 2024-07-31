- NXL European Championship 2024 map Added (Venue not 100% done)
- New player Kick and Ban vote available
- Listen server host can now start a game while spectating
- Vote restart point not working : fixed
- New podium animations
- New podium stats
- New Atlantic City maps (same used for ESPN show)
- Small cake have been rescaled on all maps
- Dynasty Champion Club Tent design updated
- Visual flickering glitch fixed
- Ambiant sound changed for AC / Portland maps
- Spectator Hud disappearing when hosting listen server : fixed
Paintballers Playtest update for 31 July 2024
BEta 0.308 Live. Play now the 2024 European Chamionship layout and map.
