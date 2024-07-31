1.4.0 Biggest update ever! New experience, upgrades and new map: Highway.

Share · View all patches · Build 15212421 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hello survivors!

It's been an incredible year since "Around Us: Zombie Shooter" launched in Early Access. We have some thrilling news to share!

First, a heads-up: with this update, at version 1.4.0, the game's price will increase from $2.99 to $4.99.

We're excited to announce that our next big update, version 1.4.0, is now released.



Let's see list of the update.

1. Challenge System

Easy/Normal/Hard had all waves, with harder difficulties featuring higher damage/health multipliers. New Challenges: Each map now features various challenges, such as double health, boss rush, one-hit kills, etc.

Each map now features various challenges, such as double health, boss rush, one-hit kills, etc. Unlocking Challenges: Each challenge require different number of badges (badge = number of challenges won) to unlock, default challenges which doesn't require any badge are Easy, Normal and Hard.

Each challenge require different number of badges (badge = number of challenges won) to unlock, default challenges which doesn't require any badge are Easy, Normal and Hard. Rewards: Winning challenges grants rewards and world records.

2. New Map: Highway

Highway The fourth map of the game, Zombies can appoarches mainly two ways.

3. New Zombies

Very tough zombie, has high resistance to almost everything. Spike zombie Has spike skin. Better not to contact them.

4. New Boss: Crystal Boss

Wave 70: A new boss, the Crystal Boss, will appear at wave 70.

5. Perk Tree System

Players can now gain "Perk Books" through rewards or loot boxes to upgrade unique passive abilities in the perk tree. Now with 12 first perks. First 12 Perks Critical Strke, Fast Learner, Spike Bat, Metal Bat, Safety Helmet, It's ok if no luck, Lucky One, Start Pack, Atleast A Pistol, Ghost Energy, Meaningful Death, Baby With A Gun.

6. New Super Cards

Give some amount of armor overtime. Woodoo doll: There's someone get hurt for you.

Change from bombs to grenade launcher. (Rework) Blast shot: Add blast explosion effect instead of ordinary bomb effect and now needs to be charged for 1.5 s to shoot out blast shot.

Add blast explosion effect instead of ordinary bomb effect and now needs to be charged for 1.5 s to shoot out blast shot. (Rework) Explosive Proof: Instead of 100% self explosion resistance to reduce 50% explosion damage from allies. (include from yourself).







7. Skills can be upgrade

can be upgrade to Electric field, Phoenix. Light Beam: can be upgrade to Light Impact, Light Form.







8. Style System

Customizations will now be unlocked by opening loot boxes. New Customizations: 5 new colors added: Latte, Magenta, Lime, Light Pink, Inverse

9. Reward System

Achievement Rewards: Earn coins, perk books, and loot boxes by completing achievements.

Earn coins, perk books, and loot boxes by completing achievements. Add new 10+ acheivements according to the update.

10. Improved UI

Enhancements to the user interface for a better gameplay experience.









11. Improved Experience

now you can aim using right stick on gamepad, and hold "SHIFT" on keyboard. This would make you play easier! Camera mode: now you can change camera mode to third person shooter view. This will give you whole new experience.

Reduced all zombie HP by 10-50%.

Shortened wave times for faster, easier gameplay.

Fewer zombies per wave.

Change how zombie wave in maps work. Now each map has the same zombie set but different in map rule.

Sightly improve stats of turrets.

Now there's limit number of player who can choose the same upgrade card.

Now player can't change choosing when selected an upgrade card.

Add guard to reposition player to center of the map when going out too far (For case where player got bug and go outside the walls).

After upgrade selection now only restore HP based on player count (instead of fully heal).

Heart gift restores 75 HP instead of 50.

On singleplayer now penalty waves has 30% shorter duration.

On singleplayer now has 40% bonus score multiplier.

Increase time before reduce stack from 3s to 4s.

Increase stack bonus score by approx 5% per steps.

Reduce zombie dmg, speed and amount multiplier.

Now zombies won't spawn during pause.

Add sound effect change hover buttons.

Increase zombie score by about 5%

Increase healing effectiveness of heart tower by 50%

Increase most upgrade card value (e.g. from +20% to 25%)

Reduce coin reward from casual plays.

Fix bugs.



We hope you're as excited about these updates as we are. Thank you for your continued support, and we'll see you in the game!

Note: For DEMO and mobile version will be scheduled to get 1.4.0 update in following weeks.

Best,

The "Around Us: Zombie Shooter" Team