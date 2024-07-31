 Skip to content

MAJOR Around Us update for 31 July 2024

1.4.0 Biggest update ever! New experience, upgrades and new map: Highway.

Share · View all patches · Build 15212421 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Biggest update ever – Zombie Uprising: Experience Evolution!

Hello survivors!

It's been an incredible year since "Around Us: Zombie Shooter" launched in Early Access. We have some thrilling news to share!

$ Price Update

First, a heads-up: with this update, at version 1.4.0, the game's price will increase from $2.99 to $4.99.

Major Update: Version 1.4.0

We're excited to announce that our next big update, version 1.4.0, is now released.


Let's see list of the update.

1. Challenge System
  • Old System: Easy/Normal/Hard had all waves, with harder difficulties featuring higher damage/health multipliers.
  • New Challenges: Each map now features various challenges, such as double health, boss rush, one-hit kills, etc.
  • Unlocking Challenges: Each challenge require different number of badges (badge = number of challenges won) to unlock, default challenges which doesn't require any badge are Easy, Normal and Hard.
  • Rewards: Winning challenges grants rewards and world records.

2. New Map: Highway
  • Highway The fourth map of the game, Zombies can appoarches mainly two ways.

3. New Zombies
  • Armored Jumper Can jump and stomp to you, just like jumper, but a lot stronger.
  • Stone zombie Very tough zombie, has high resistance to almost everything.
  • Spike zombie Has spike skin. Better not to contact them.

4. New Boss: Crystal Boss
  • Wave 70: A new boss, the Crystal Boss, will appear at wave 70.

5. Perk Tree System
  • Perk Books: Players can now gain "Perk Books" through rewards or loot boxes to upgrade unique passive abilities in the perk tree. Now with 12 first perks.
  • First 12 Perks Critical Strke, Fast Learner, Spike Bat, Metal Bat, Safety Helmet, It's ok if no luck, Lucky One, Start Pack, Atleast A Pistol, Ghost Energy, Meaningful Death, Baby With A Gun.

6. New Super Cards
  • Big heart: +50 max HP.
  • Electromagnetics: Mines also release wide range of electo wave on explodes.
  • Fire blessing: Inflict fire to anyone touch you.
  • Auto shield: Give some amount of armor overtime.
  • Woodoo doll: There's someone get hurt for you.
  • All direction: Shotgun shoots all direction every 4th hit.
  • Big arm: Change melee weapon to Big golem arms.
  • Bounce shot: Sniper rifle bullet can bounce and automatically find enemy nearby.
  • Grenade launcher: Change from bombs to grenade launcher.
  • (Rework) Blast shot: Add blast explosion effect instead of ordinary bomb effect and now needs to be charged for 1.5 s to shoot out blast shot.
  • (Rework) Explosive Proof: Instead of 100% self explosion resistance to reduce 50% explosion damage from allies. (include from yourself).



7. Skills can be upgrade
  • Fireball: can be upgrade to Hellfire, Phoenix.
  • Freeze: can be upgrade to Bigger Freeze, Ice Age.
  • Heal: can be upgrade to Greater heal, Massive heal.
  • Air Break: can be upgrade to Air Shake, World Break.
  • Lightning Step: can be upgrade to Electric field, Phoenix.
  • Light Beam: can be upgrade to Light Impact, Light Form.



8. Style System
  • Customization Unlocks: Customizations will now be unlocked by opening loot boxes.
  • New Customizations: 5 new colors added: Latte, Magenta, Lime, Light Pink, Inverse

9. Reward System
  • Achievement Rewards: Earn coins, perk books, and loot boxes by completing achievements.
  • Add new 10+ acheivements according to the update.

10. Improved UI
  • Enhancements to the user interface for a better gameplay experience.




11. Improved Experience
  • Aiming: now you can aim using right stick on gamepad, and hold "SHIFT" on keyboard. This would make you play easier!
  • Camera mode: now you can change camera mode to third person shooter view. This will give you whole new experience.

12. General update & rebalances
  • Reduced all zombie HP by 10-50%.
  • Shortened wave times for faster, easier gameplay.
  • Fewer zombies per wave.
  • Change how zombie wave in maps work. Now each map has the same zombie set but different in map rule.
  • Sightly improve stats of turrets.
  • Now there's limit number of player who can choose the same upgrade card.
  • Now player can't change choosing when selected an upgrade card.
  • Add guard to reposition player to center of the map when going out too far (For case where player got bug and go outside the walls).
  • After upgrade selection now only restore HP based on player count (instead of fully heal).
  • Heart gift restores 75 HP instead of 50.
  • On singleplayer now penalty waves has 30% shorter duration.
  • On singleplayer now has 40% bonus score multiplier.
  • Increase time before reduce stack from 3s to 4s.
  • Increase stack bonus score by approx 5% per steps.
  • Reduce zombie dmg, speed and amount multiplier.
  • Now zombies won't spawn during pause.
  • Add sound effect change hover buttons.
  • Increase zombie score by about 5%
  • Increase healing effectiveness of heart tower by 50%
  • Increase most upgrade card value (e.g. from +20% to 25%)
  • Reduce coin reward from casual plays.
  • Fix bugs.


We hope you're as excited about these updates as we are. Thank you for your continued support, and we'll see you in the game!

Note: For DEMO and mobile version will be scheduled to get 1.4.0 update in following weeks.

Best,
The "Around Us: Zombie Shooter" Team

