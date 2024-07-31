1.4.0 Biggest update ever! New experience, upgrades and new map: Highway.

**
Biggest update ever – Zombie Uprising: Experience Evolution!
Hello survivors!
It's been an incredible year since "Around Us: Zombie Shooter" launched in Early Access. We have some thrilling news to share!
$ Price Update
First, a heads-up: with this update, at version 1.4.0, the game's price will increase from $2.99 to $4.99.
Major Update: Version 1.4.0
We're excited to announce that our next big update, version 1.4.0, is now released.
1. Challenge System
- Old System: Easy/Normal/Hard had all waves, with harder difficulties featuring higher damage/health multipliers.
- New Challenges: Each map now features various challenges, such as double health, boss rush, one-hit kills, etc.
- Unlocking Challenges: Each challenge require different number of badges (badge = number of challenges won) to unlock, default challenges which doesn't require any badge are Easy, Normal and Hard.
- Rewards: Winning challenges grants rewards and world records.
2. New Map: Highway
- Highway The fourth map of the game, Zombies can appoarches mainly two ways.
3. New Zombies
- Armored Jumper Can jump and stomp to you, just like jumper, but a lot stronger.
- Stone zombie Very tough zombie, has high resistance to almost everything.
- Spike zombie Has spike skin. Better not to contact them.
4. New Boss: Crystal Boss
- Wave 70: A new boss, the Crystal Boss, will appear at wave 70.
5. Perk Tree System
- Perk Books: Players can now gain "Perk Books" through rewards or loot boxes to upgrade unique passive abilities in the perk tree. Now with 12 first perks.
- First 12 Perks Critical Strke, Fast Learner, Spike Bat, Metal Bat, Safety Helmet, It's ok if no luck, Lucky One, Start Pack, Atleast A Pistol, Ghost Energy, Meaningful Death, Baby With A Gun.
6. New Super Cards
- Big heart: +50 max HP.
- Electromagnetics: Mines also release wide range of electo wave on explodes.
- Fire blessing: Inflict fire to anyone touch you.
- Auto shield: Give some amount of armor overtime.
- Woodoo doll: There's someone get hurt for you.
- All direction: Shotgun shoots all direction every 4th hit.
- Big arm: Change melee weapon to Big golem arms.
- Bounce shot: Sniper rifle bullet can bounce and automatically find enemy nearby.
- Grenade launcher: Change from bombs to grenade launcher.
- (Rework) Blast shot: Add blast explosion effect instead of ordinary bomb effect and now needs to be charged for 1.5 s to shoot out blast shot.
- (Rework) Explosive Proof: Instead of 100% self explosion resistance to reduce 50% explosion damage from allies. (include from yourself).
7. Skills can be upgrade
- Fireball: can be upgrade to Hellfire, Phoenix.
- Freeze: can be upgrade to Bigger Freeze, Ice Age.
- Heal: can be upgrade to Greater heal, Massive heal.
- Air Break: can be upgrade to Air Shake, World Break.
- Lightning Step: can be upgrade to Electric field, Phoenix.
- Light Beam: can be upgrade to Light Impact, Light Form.
8. Style System
- Customization Unlocks: Customizations will now be unlocked by opening loot boxes.
- New Customizations: 5 new colors added: Latte, Magenta, Lime, Light Pink, Inverse
9. Reward System
- Achievement Rewards: Earn coins, perk books, and loot boxes by completing achievements.
- Add new 10+ acheivements according to the update.
10. Improved UI
- Enhancements to the user interface for a better gameplay experience.
11. Improved Experience
- Aiming: now you can aim using right stick on gamepad, and hold "SHIFT" on keyboard. This would make you play easier!
- Camera mode: now you can change camera mode to third person shooter view. This will give you whole new experience.
12. General update & rebalances
- Reduced all zombie HP by 10-50%.
- Shortened wave times for faster, easier gameplay.
- Fewer zombies per wave.
- Change how zombie wave in maps work. Now each map has the same zombie set but different in map rule.
- Sightly improve stats of turrets.
- Now there's limit number of player who can choose the same upgrade card.
- Now player can't change choosing when selected an upgrade card.
- Add guard to reposition player to center of the map when going out too far (For case where player got bug and go outside the walls).
- After upgrade selection now only restore HP based on player count (instead of fully heal).
- Heart gift restores 75 HP instead of 50.
- On singleplayer now penalty waves has 30% shorter duration.
- On singleplayer now has 40% bonus score multiplier.
- Increase time before reduce stack from 3s to 4s.
- Increase stack bonus score by approx 5% per steps.
- Reduce zombie dmg, speed and amount multiplier.
- Now zombies won't spawn during pause.
- Add sound effect change hover buttons.
- Increase zombie score by about 5%
- Increase healing effectiveness of heart tower by 50%
- Increase most upgrade card value (e.g. from +20% to 25%)
- Reduce coin reward from casual plays.
- Fix bugs.
We hope you're as excited about these updates as we are. Thank you for your continued support, and we'll see you in the game!
Note: For DEMO and mobile version will be scheduled to get 1.4.0 update in following weeks.
Best,
The "Around Us: Zombie Shooter" Team
