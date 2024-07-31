恋恋的首次战败 宫古芳香BOSS完成! 20240731更新-ver0.9.60

2024年7月31日的定期更新

我们完成的最终BOSS三连战中的前哨战，也就是道中BOSS

宫古芳香

！

作为强敌，芳香有实力将主角恋恋打爆衣，因此我们加入了首张战败CG

并且作为隐藏成就放出：



The final boss battle we completed was the outpost battle in the third consecutive battle, which is the boss Miyako Yoshika

As a strong enemy, Yoshika has the ability to totally defeat Koishi, so we added the first defeat CG of the protagonist Koishi.

芳香拥有极度坚韧的韧性与减伤，将其击倒可以增大获胜的可能。当然，也可以不击倒~ 幻恋夜宴最好玩的地方就是一个BOSS有多种击败方式~



僵尸BOSS最大的特点就是耐打，虽然也并没有特别耐打，但是还是比其他BOSS耐打一点点的~

相信攻略了秦心的大家，攻略芳香一定轻而易举。



不过请小心投技……

Yoshika has extremely strong resilience and damage reduction, knocking it down can increase the chances of winning. Of course, it's also possible not to knock down~

The most fun part of the Halluci-Sabbat of Koishi is that a boss has multiple ways to defeat~

The biggest characteristic of zombie bosses is their ability to withstand attacks

I believe that for those who have defeat Kokoro, Defeat Yoshika must be an easy task

But please be careful with her catch……



此外之前的道中还有全游戏攻击力最高的敌人——火枪兵

请大家牢记“功夫再高，也怕枪炮”这则铁律



剧透：最终BOSS战也会有火枪露脸

In addition, the previous levels also had the highest attack enemy in the entire game - the musketeer

Please remember the iron rule that 'no matter how hard you work, you are afraid of guns'

比较重要的更新还有：

移除了秦心二阶段的无前摇神经刀，修改后的效果可以看下图



秦心的下段危也不再有身后判定了

并且秦心的韧性减伤和韧性恢复也被移除了，希望更多人能成功攻略秦心哦~

More important updates include

Removed Kokoro's second phase's unpredictable attack

Her lower danger attack will no longer hit from behind

And Kokoro's resilience reduction and resilience recovery have also been removed. I hope more people can successfully defeat Kokoro~

其他零散的更新日志以截图形式放出给大家：

因为太细碎了所以懒得整理了

Others Updates



感谢大家的支持~！

正式版如果进度稳定的话会在8月内和大家见面哦！

等着我们的好消息~

Thank you all for your support!

If the progress of the official version is stable, we will meet everyone in August!

感谢大家~

也感谢新CG的画师TAKKI~

