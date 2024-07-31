QoL Improvements, Ultra-Wide Resolution fixes, and Enemy AI Improvements

Hi folks,

Thank you all for your reports, feedback, and overwhelming support as we embark on this journey. Since the release and throughout the various hotfixes, I've been noting your feedback and suggestions. This first community patch is dedicated to everyone who took the time to make suggestions and report issues. If your suggestion isn't included yet, don't worry—it'll likely be in a future patch.

This patch focuses on improving your quality of life as you explore the world, battle enemies, and uncover the mysteries within. There are also key balance adjustments and bug fixes to enhance your experience. If all goes well and no pressing bugs arise that need immediate attention, the plan is to start working on the first content update, which will take a few weeks to complete. Of course plans never go well, so you'll probably hear from me sooner.

In the meantime, have fun and enjoy the game! Let me know your thoughts or if you encounter any issues.

Without further ado...

Patch 0.5.45 - 31/08/24

Bug Fixes

Various UI fixes for 21:9 and 32:9 resolutions. The game should now work correctly in those resolutions. Smaller bits may not, so, let me know to fix them too.

Fixed blueberries and raspberries having their effects set to 0 magnitude.

The tile label for Ludo's Hideout was visible when hovering over the tile before discovering his hideout.

Fixed a few dialogue script functions with the wrong parameters, causing exceptions during these choices.

Fixed a potential combat blocker if you stunned your character during their turn.

Inducing fear in your character (e.g., with Tactical Retreat) will automatically end their turn.

Actors will exclude themselves from being potential targets after completing a composite action (Move + Attack).

Balance Changes:

Slightly buffed the damage of Wolf Lyn during the tutorial encounter.

Improved Enemy AI. They can now summon Allies and are better informed about whether their actions are beneficial or harmful. So forget about them being nice and healing you!

Added a few additional Physiologies for various enemies, giving them a few additional traits suitable for their type. ie. Skeletons are now highly resistant to Bleed and Poison, etc. Chronicles fans will notice that I am taking it very easy on the resistances, don't fret, future equipment will make those who wear it much harder to affect, including of course your enemies.

Miscellaneous improvements to the Random Enemy generator.

Random enemies will now receive a random heritage.

Random enemies will properly invest their SP and PP to enhance their preferred skills before combat.

Random enemies will now have more actions based on their perk assignments.

Random enemies will carry various items based on their net worth. Some of these items may be in good condition and lootable after you defeat them, but not everything they own.

Random Human enemies have a small chance to instead be Demi-humans ie. Half-Elves or Dhampirs.

Quality of Life Improvements:

You can now pan the maps with the WASD keys.

Clicking on a portrait actor in the Turn Order widget will now center on them and show their details.

Added a button in the Journal's Location section to center the world map and highlight the inspected location's tile. This functionality is available if your character is currently on the world map, not in combat, downtime, or conversation.

The ESC key will now function as the 'X' button, allowing you to close windows such as the Inventory or Journal and return to your previous activity. If no other screen or activity is active, pressing ESC will take you to the Main Menu.

The Quickloot button after combat will also automatically loot any resource nodes, provided you have the proper tools.

Actor Details panel improvements.

The actor details panel in combat now has a Character Sheet button (helmet) that lets you view an actor's full character sheet, including their inventory and perks.

Also added a shortcut button to view their inventory directly (backpack).

Any native resistances the actor has, e.g., in Bleed, will also be displayed there with an infinite duration.

Status with Magnitude ie. Bleed will also display their magnitude on the status icon.

When viewing enemy characters' Sheets you can now cycle through all the members of the hostile party. Summons will appear individually.

You can now sell items at a loss, if you wish. The difference in price will be converted to a gift, which may increase your influence with the NPC you are trading with.

Choosing to skip the introduction will also award you the items in Ennathil's storage crate.

After applying the settings, the panel will automatically close.

Modding Additions

Modders can now expand the species and heritage selection while creating custom characters with their own species and heritages. Any physiology or heritage trait with a rank of 0 will automatically be added. For example, if you want to make Werewolf Physiology available to the player character, set its rank from 1 to 0.