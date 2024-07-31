FlipScapes Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 15212315 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy

FAQ: What's Next?

The soundtrack provides a clue! Link

First is to ensure everything runs smoothly. After gathering feedback from the release, we will begin rolling out regular content updates.

You can look forward to:

New worlds with additional levels, bosses and mechanics

Additional hero characters

A new competitive challenge mode

And some exciting new game system features.

Q: How many Levels will there be in total?

A: 50 is the goal for the base game.

Q: The upcoming Challenge Mode, what's it like?

A: Level-modifiers, progression and difficulty, rewards, global leaderboards.

Q: Multiplayer modes?

A: Perhaps at some point in the future. We have a couple of ideas.

Q: How do I reduce input delay?

A: The game utilizes Nvidia Reflex to reduce system latency on GeForce graphics cards and laptops, so your actions occur quicker. For optimal performance, plug in your controller or keyboard to your system. Many modern controllers, including wireless ones, offer excellent performance.

Q: Fix all bugs?

A: Yes, please report any issues in the community hub. Thanks!

Q: Will you implement my feature request or idea for the game?

A: Sure, what could possibly go wrong?

Thanks for checking out the game! Submit your feedback and help guide our development!