Verdun update for 1 August 2024

Update v54578

Share · View all patches · Build 15212197 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We made some improvements to the TAA Anti-Aliasing setting, making edges of objects (including foliage) look more smooth.

The patch download size is expected to be around 17 mb.

Changed files in this update

macOS WW1Series_MacPlayer Depot 242862
  • Loading history…
Linux WW1Series_LinuxPlayer Depot 242863
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit WW1Series_Win64Player Depot 242864
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit WW1Series_Win32Player Depot 242865
  • Loading history…
Verdun_AllPlatforms Depot 242869
  • Loading history…
