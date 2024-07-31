v1.0.2264 Patch Notes

Hi alchemists! ✨
A new update is now available, please see below for details!
Settings
- Added controls remapping
Progression
- Fixed an issue with the Break Through quest not completing properly.
- Fixed rare case of objective being completed unintentionally in Break Through quest.
Other updates
- Added Unstuck button
- Fixed an issue with recipes and blueprints being dragged to the center of the screen while rotating the camera
- Fixed an issue with recipes and blueprints not being cancelled while dragging and clicking on the Encyclopedia
Thank you for your continued support and patience!
