The Last Alchemist update for 31 July 2024

v1.0.2264 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 15212080 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi alchemists! ✨

A new update is now available, please see below for details!

Settings
  • Added controls remapping
Progression
  • Fixed an issue with the Break Through quest not completing properly.
  • Fixed rare case of objective being completed unintentionally in Break Through quest.
Other updates
  • Added Unstuck button
  • Fixed an issue with recipes and blueprints being dragged to the center of the screen while rotating the camera
  • Fixed an issue with recipes and blueprints not being cancelled while dragging and clicking on the Encyclopedia

Thank you for your continued support and patience!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1536571
