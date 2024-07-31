v1.0.2264 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 15212080 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hi alchemists! ✨

A new update is now available, please see below for details!

Settings

Added controls remapping

Progression

Fixed an issue with the Break Through quest not completing properly.

Fixed rare case of objective being completed unintentionally in Break Through quest.

Added Unstuck button

Fixed an issue with recipes and blueprints being dragged to the center of the screen while rotating the camera

Fixed an issue with recipes and blueprints not being cancelled while dragging and clicking on the Encyclopedia

Thank you for your continued support and patience!