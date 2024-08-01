1.10e Update / August Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 15211988 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This months update contains the following changes:

Version 1.10e:

added deco pipette tool to main menu bar

added "Toggle all" button for selected dlc/mods when starting a multiplayer session

added versions of custom image flags with the image flipped on the backside

improved previous/next tab hotkeys to only cycle through the currently active window instead of all open windows

fixed previous/next tab hotkeys not working in path builder window

fixed broken colors on some scifi path objects

fixed lanterns on string not adapting to sloped paths/terrain properly

fixed guests hovering above the ground when walking to flat ride seats

July 2024 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3286233540

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3288990035

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3286419964

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3287477099

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3291371982

August 2024 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Bobsled Coaster!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.