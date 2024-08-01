 Skip to content

Parkitect update for 1 August 2024

1.10e Update / August Build Challenge

1 August 2024

This months update contains the following changes:

Version 1.10e:

  • added deco pipette tool to main menu bar
  • added "Toggle all" button for selected dlc/mods when starting a multiplayer session
  • added versions of custom image flags with the image flipped on the backside
  • improved previous/next tab hotkeys to only cycle through the currently active window instead of all open windows
  • fixed previous/next tab hotkeys not working in path builder window
  • fixed broken colors on some scifi path objects
  • fixed lanterns on string not adapting to sloped paths/terrain properly
  • fixed guests hovering above the ground when walking to flat ride seats

July 2024 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3286233540
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3288990035
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3286419964
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3287477099
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3291371982

August 2024 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Bobsled Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.

