1.10e Update / August Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:
Version 1.10e:
- added deco pipette tool to main menu bar
- added "Toggle all" button for selected dlc/mods when starting a multiplayer session
- added versions of custom image flags with the image flipped on the backside
- improved previous/next tab hotkeys to only cycle through the currently active window instead of all open windows
- fixed previous/next tab hotkeys not working in path builder window
- fixed broken colors on some scifi path objects
- fixed lanterns on string not adapting to sloped paths/terrain properly
- fixed guests hovering above the ground when walking to flat ride seats
July 2024 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3286233540
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3288990035
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3286419964
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3287477099
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3291371982
August 2024 Build Challenge
The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Bobsled Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
