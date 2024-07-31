Patch 0.628: New Item: "Wishing Star" and Balancing + Bug Fixes

[EDIT: Please update to 0.629 - it has a mouse cursor fix/improvement when playing in "Windowed" mode]

Hello💚!

Another patch with several bug fixes and improvements is available! Please make sure to update to 0.628 version.

(If Steam doesn't do the update automatic close and restart Steam.

On Steam Deck sometimes the Deck doesn't start games after updates, in this case restart the Steam Deck.)

New item: Wishing Star🌟

Have you ever gazed up at Clover town's night sky hoping to catch a glimpse of a shooting star? And in that quiet, hopeful instant, it feels like anything is possible and that maybe, just maybe, your (blob egg) wish will come true 🌠!

This part contains spoilers, so if you prefer finding out yourself do not click :

[spoiler]

We got a lot if feedback the current 2% egg drop rate from wild blobs is too low. This won't change and it is intended for blob eggs to feel rare and special. But there is now a new item in-game which will help you to 100% get your desired wild blob egg:

During the shooting star event in addition to copper ores now also "Star Shards" fall from the sky. They can be melted with the furnace into a "Wishing Star". Using the Wishing Star on a wild blob will guarantee it 100% dropping an egg after the battle (careful: do not waste it on bosses).[/spoiler]

New: Choose your difficulty for the Night of Roses festival game

We got a lot of feedback regarding the rythm arrow game being too hard - so hopefully the new change will help with this 💚

You can now choose between 3 difficulties: Easy, Normal, Challenging (was the only default before). Easy difficulty offers in addition to way less arrows also a bigger area/time window for hitting the arrows.

(Note: You can get the same reward when scoring A , regardless of difficulty. The reward is not unique/missable in case you prefer not playing the game)

Improvements + Balancing

mouse cursor is now only confined to the game window when playing with the settings “Fullscreen” and not for windowed modes.

items dropped during shooting stars have now an additional visual effect for better visibility + slightly bigger collect radius

basketball mini game is now slower

Replaced “Sleeping Powder” skill from Mystic Forest blob world boss to make it slightly easier

reduced Pirate Island blob world wild blob level by 3.

reduced growth level of unripe palm tree fruits in Pirate Island blob world

nerfed Treejuvenation blob ability + progress tree fruit growth from 2 to 1 day

added additional hint how to progress Saphir heart event 1 when talking to Oliver

Bug Fixes

fixed sliding puzzle not stopping time when standing on an empty field

fixed that blob product, eggs and poops sometimes were moved out of the visible blob barn area and barnd couldn#t be cleaned/cleared

fixed that stew pot could be used after Blob Banquet festival event

fixed a bug with apple trees on Jades farm causing the game being stuck on loading screen when trying to enter Clover Valley

fixed bug that rose bushes were not recolored correctly in the different seasons

removed one duplicate/overlapping bush in Clover Valley (is gone when next season starts)

fixed cleaners Npcs sometimes overlapping with trainer family in blob league plaza

fixed crow and crab blob eggs having too long name text

fixed Emerald and Flint friendship when talking to them after the Sleigh Swap festival event

fixed some Npcs not being able to be photographed when in bed or in a selling booth

fixed several typos

Thanks for reading and hopefully this update will make your turtle blob wishes come true🌠💚

The team continues to work hard to improve Ova Magica with the next upcoming patches.

~Claudia