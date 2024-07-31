 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG update for 31 July 2024

v2.2.1 has been released.

Share · View all patches · Build 15211546 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Fixed an issue in v2.2.0 where purchase history was not being referenced properly.

Maintenance has been lifted for clients after the v2.2.1 update.

Changed files in this update

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG Content Depot 1258781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link