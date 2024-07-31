 Skip to content

Lost Castle 2 update for 31 July 2024

v0.4.2.4 version update patch

v0.4.2.4 version update patch

Last edited 31 July 2024

Fixes

  1. Fixed potential issue with incorrect summary data appearing after continuing the game.
  2. Removed the tutorial for igniting enemies with the Vortex Gun in the training area to prevent training flow issues caused by changing the initial Vortex Gun.
  3. Fixed game freeze when resetting camp upgrades.

*Due to possible residual erroneous data in the current version, resetting the camp upgrades may still result in the gold amount being 0. You can try resetting the camp upgrades again to see if it successfully returns the gold.

If the issue persists, it may be due to irreversible damage caused by previous bugs. Please contact us at lostcastle2@hunterstudio.cn for forced recovery of lost data.

