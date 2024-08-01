Song Of The Prairie v.1.0 is Coming!
After a 482-days early access, today, here comes version 1.0 of Song Of The Prairie.
This is a 3D cozy farm sim game. A hero who defeated the demon king started his rural life. Experience the joy of exploration, harvest huge matured fruits, take care fantastic animals, date with cute characters.
Award Activity
To celebrate version 1.0 release, we held an activity, just participate by rating up and leaving messages our announcement
Details:
1.Rate up this announcement
2.Leave a message under this announcement
3.Only one comment will be counted for each player (Earliest one will be chose if there is multi comments from a same player )
4.Random awards
5.Comment that violates discussion rules might be deleted.
Date and Methods
Date: July 31, 2024 ~ Aug 14, 2024
Officials will contact winners (Please unlock your steam profile page and friend application)
Awards:
Five Steam gift cards 5 USD for each
Five Steam gift cards 10 USD for each
Thank you for your support!
Since the early access, your support and feedback gives us significant meaning and helps us to reach here. Thank you again. If you have any question, just contact us, we will deal with it.
