無休仙途 update for 31 July 2024

V0.1.8 Update

31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*Added a save selection interface when starting the game.

Fixed the issue of getting stuck when entering the game forging again after returning to the main menu.
Fixed the issue of purchasing negative products in the marketplace.
Fixed the issue where the check box for automatic recruitment in Jiying Hall sometimes malfunctioned.
Fixed the issue of passive 1 activation error for Stone Clan girls.
Fixed the issue where the spirit doctor combo would add blood to the opponent.
Fixed the issue of Xuanwu Soul 1 replenishing mana for enemy characters.
Fixed the issue of incorrect skill description in Kirin Soul 1.
Fixed some scattered text error issues.

