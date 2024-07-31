Update v0.8.23 is LIVE!

We’ve got a fresh update packed with exciting new track, a lot of enhancements, fixes and optimizations to make your downhill adventures even more thrilling. Gear up and check out what's new in DownhillVR version v0.8.23!

Release Notes:

🆕 New Content

Cliffside Cut: Explore the brand-new "Cliffside Cut" track in the Mountain Hills environment.

🕹️ Enhancements

Rocky Ridge Environment : The landscape has been enriched with additional rivers, rocks, and puddles. Lighting resolution has been enhanced for improved visual quality.

: The landscape has been enriched with additional rivers, rocks, and puddles. Lighting resolution has been enhanced for improved visual quality. Rocky Ridge Tracks : Tracks Pathfinder's Rush, Close Encounters, Everfrost Alley, Snowflight Swipe, Blizzard's Bite, and Frostflow Course have been tweaked with new obstacles and smoother track flow, enhancing your downhill experience.

: Tracks Pathfinder's Rush, Close Encounters, Everfrost Alley, Snowflight Swipe, Blizzard's Bite, and Frostflow Course have been tweaked with new obstacles and smoother track flow, enhancing your downhill experience. Day Condition and Main Menu Lighting : Tweaked lighting for day conditions and the main menu to enhance overall visual appeal.

: Tweaked lighting for day conditions and the main menu to enhance overall visual appeal. Checkpoint Pillars : Introduced a new style of checkpoint - pillars, which function like the existing checkpoint gates but can be placed in narrower spaces.

: Introduced a new style of checkpoint - pillars, which function like the existing checkpoint gates but can be placed in narrower spaces. Free Play / Challenges Menu : Added a togglable overlay with helpful hints, explaining the features of these menu screens.

: Added a togglable overlay with helpful hints, explaining the features of these menu screens. Inactive Menu Screens : Menu screens that are not currently in use now display in grayscale, making it clear which options are unavailable.

: Menu screens that are not currently in use now display in grayscale, making it clear which options are unavailable. VR Headset Detection: Improved the dialog for undetected VR headsets to be more user-friendly and informative.

🛠️ Fixes & Optimizations

Respawn Fix : Resolved an issue where players could respawn ahead on a track, inadvertently skipping sections.

: Resolved an issue where players could respawn ahead on a track, inadvertently skipping sections. Landscape Blending : Improved the blending of landscapes for a more consistent and realistic appearance.

: Improved the blending of landscapes for a more consistent and realistic appearance. Anisotropic Filtering for Landscape : Reduced noise and shimmering for clearer, more detailed visuals.

: Reduced noise and shimmering for clearer, more detailed visuals. Bike Materials : Optimized bike materials for a smoother, more immersive visual experience.

: Optimized bike materials for a smoother, more immersive visual experience. Metal Materials : Enhanced metal materials for better performance and visual quality.

: Enhanced metal materials for better performance and visual quality. Sky Material : Optimized sky materials for better performance and improved visuals.

: Optimized sky materials for better performance and improved visuals. Checkpoint Gate Material : Fixed issues with gate visibility and reduced the brightness of their emissive properties.

: Fixed issues with gate visibility and reduced the brightness of their emissive properties. Ghost Rider : Further optimized ghost rendering to enhance performance.

: Further optimized ghost rendering to enhance performance. Fatal Error on Game Exit: Fixed a fatal error that sometimes appeared after quitting the game.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Dive into the new track and improvements, and let us know what you think.

Enjoy your ride! 🚵‍♂️💨