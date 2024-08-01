[v1.29.0] Added bulk deletion for unused materials, and more.

Share · View all patches · Build 15210878 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 06:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.29.0 update concerns the following:

■ New Features

Added bulk deletion for unused materials.

■ Fixes

Fixed an issue where "cat ears" accessories created between versions v1.0.0 to v1.26.3 appeared inverted in versions from v1.27.0 onwards.

Fixed a bug where enabling anti-aliasing in post effects would incorrectly disable background color or transparency settings, which were originally set as transparent during shooting on the iPad version.

Fixed a bug where painting in 3D view would occasionally affect the background when using a large brush size.

Implemented improvements to ensure newly added accessories are automatically selected upon addition.

Implemented minor UI fixes

For more information regarding the texture issue with "cat ears" after v1.27.0, please click here.

https://vroid.com/en/studio/notice/4qCqGJThLtnovlHgx2rdPl

■ Changes

Enhanced menu visibility

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.

Thank you for your continued support.

Delete all unused materials

