Update 0.2.77.1

New Features:
- The "Herculean Punch" ability now deals damage not only in front of the player but also behind them
- Added mouse cursor control. You can click on the screen to issue movement commands or hold down the right mouse button to continuously move around the location
- Added auto-closing of pop-up windows when opening achievements
- Increased the chance of a chest drop in the "Forgotten Forest" location and in the "Accursed Citadel"
- Increased gold coin income
- Added a coin icon on the minimap
- Now, if the group leader has unlocked a new location and other group members have not, you can still play together in the location that is locked for you
- Increased the size of the tentacles in rage mode for the character "Lyrissa"
- Changed the logic for the weapons "Fireball" and "Rasen Shuriken". Now, these weapons have a 50% chance to attack the first encountered enemy and a 50% chance to attack in a random direction. Previously, these weapons only had random shooting directions
Additionally, we fixed several bugs:
- Fixed an issue where the player or enemies could get stuck in a barrel in the "Accursed Citadel" location
- Fixed the offline mode, now you are guaranteed to be able to play even with the internet disconnected
- Fixed an issue with selecting the character "Ashlyn" in the main menu
- Fixed an issue with obtaining the "Battle Roar" achievement
- Fixed an issue where pressing "Esc" would bring up the exit game window instead of closing the settings window
- Reduced the hitboxes for taking damage for the character
- Made localization fixes
