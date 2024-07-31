 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deathless update for 31 July 2024

Update 0.2.77.1

Share · View all patches · Build 15210746 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 13:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

New Features:

**

  • The "Herculean Punch" ability now deals damage not only in front of the player but also behind them
  • Added mouse cursor control. You can click on the screen to issue movement commands or hold down the right mouse button to continuously move around the location
  • Added auto-closing of pop-up windows when opening achievements
  • Increased the chance of a chest drop in the "Forgotten Forest" location and in the "Accursed Citadel"
  • Increased gold coin income
  • Added a coin icon on the minimap
  • Now, if the group leader has unlocked a new location and other group members have not, you can still play together in the location that is locked for you
  • Increased the size of the tentacles in rage mode for the character "Lyrissa"
  • Changed the logic for the weapons "Fireball" and "Rasen Shuriken". Now, these weapons have a 50% chance to attack the first encountered enemy and a 50% chance to attack in a random direction. Previously, these weapons only had random shooting directions

**

Additionally, we fixed several bugs:

**

  • Fixed an issue where the player or enemies could get stuck in a barrel in the "Accursed Citadel" location
  • Fixed the offline mode, now you are guaranteed to be able to play even with the internet disconnected
  • Fixed an issue with selecting the character "Ashlyn" in the main menu
  • Fixed an issue with obtaining the "Battle Roar" achievement
  • Fixed an issue where pressing "Esc" would bring up the exit game window instead of closing the settings window
  • Reduced the hitboxes for taking damage for the character
  • Made localization fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2443091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link