Update 0.5

Hello!

This update includes the following additions:

-A new movement mechanic, the Drop. Double tap slide in the air to drop straight down.

-The Hammer. A new melee weapon that hit slow but hard. The leftclick attack can be charged to unleash a devastating blow. One of the upgrades for the hammer makes it so that dropping down also does an area attack around you. The hammer is probably overpowered, especially in the early stages, and will be nerfed.

-Trinkets. There is a new dweller in the starting area - a mage that sells trinkets. These can be equipped from the trinket chest. Trinkets are meant to change gameplay in pretty drastic ways and have all sorts of different effects.

Also, I would like to add that I am extremely grateful for your reviews and engagement in general. I hope that you enjoy this new update. Last update I added a short and simple tutorial. This change was actually bigger than it seemed - I rewrote some parts of the game to be able to handle other levels. Next update you will be able to explore new arenas.

Thank you and have a nice day ːsteamhappyː