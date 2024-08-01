 Skip to content

LONESTAR update for 1 August 2024

Update | Balancing, Bug Fixes, and QoL Improvements

1 August 2024

Balance Adjustment -
  • Enhanced the effect of Endless Core to 3, and to 4 after upgrade.
Bug Fix -
  • Fixed an issue where, after a recent update, Shuriken Shadow Clone did not receive the benefits from Placeholder Gas and Empty Magazine after replication.
QoL Improvements -
  • Improved part of the English localization.
  • Build Master will no longer provide the same items when the Talent - Detector is active.

In addition to the third Spaceship, this week we are also testing and optimizing features related to the mod support.

