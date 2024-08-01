Update | Balancing, Bug Fixes, and QoL Improvements

Balance Adjustment -

Enhanced the effect of Endless Core to 3, and to 4 after upgrade.

Bug Fix -

Fixed an issue where, after a recent update, Shuriken Shadow Clone did not receive the benefits from Placeholder Gas and Empty Magazine after replication.

QoL Improvements -

Improved part of the English localization.

Build Master will no longer provide the same items when the Talent - Detector is active.

In addition to the third Spaceship, this week we are also testing and optimizing features related to the mod support.

Join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/QFkYZjZ2P4