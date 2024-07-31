STEAM.1.0.5 update Notification

Share · View all patches · Build 15210480 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is the Pigromance Development Team.

We have recently updated to STEAM version 1.0.5 to address issues with save point synchronization.

Please note that during this update process, there is a possibility that save data may be lost.

We recommend that you delete and reinstall the game to ensure a smooth update.

In addition to resolving this issue, we have also fixed some additional bugs.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

We will continue to work hard to provide a stable gaming experience.

Thank you for your understanding.

Best regards,

OAA