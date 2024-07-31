 Skip to content

Rappelz update for 31 July 2024

31.07.2024 Game update

31 July 2024

The following changes have been made to the game:

▪ Changes to Grace Skill: The skill has been reset for all characters. The maximum level in the skill tree is now 1. The base duration has been increased from 30 minutes to 45 minutes. The cost of Grace Silvers has been adjusted and the new level requirements are as follows : 1, 8, 12, 16, 20, 32, 48, 72, 104, 156, 232, 348, 520, 780, 1168, 1752, 2628, 3944, 5912.

▪ A 24 hour cooldown has been added to the Job Supporter NPC for resetting your skills.

▪ Using a Master Random Skill Re-specialization Potion(920019) will reset the skill reset cooldown from the Job Supporter NPC.

▪ You can now have a maximum of 30 items for sale, or in the storage box in the auction house at any one time.

We wish you a pleasant game!

