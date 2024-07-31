Version 2.27

Here's the full list of changes:

Auras no longer work in your hideout.

Added a hireling musician encounter.

Added caster shields as rare drops.

Added elemental arrows as rare drops.

Added escape timer for encounter bosses.

Ryan the Trickster is now capped to 8 rats.

Intimidation and persuasion thresholds scale with level now.

Torches and camp fires can now reduce hypothermia in glacial maps.

Added a new side game with some weapon enhancement rewards.

Added Healing Touch mouse tooltip string on charisma box.

Renewing Touch now benefits from healing power enchants.

Changed the way item sorting works with 2x1 items.

BSoTW can now be used to finish some heritages.

Fixed a bug with trading card dust and online accounts.

Fixed the conditions how One Strange Trip can be failed.

Fixed a bug with Who's Trolling challenge.

Fixed a bug with Ritual Sacrifice.

Fixed weapon damages and base costs.

Added Superior weapon special rule.

Weapon and arrow damage types are now shown.

Auras no longer work in your hideout. This feature was added to prevent accidental bricking of your run because of changes made to Tinker and Tinderella. They now have corpse sprites and they no longer have an extra 7k health to prevent them from accidentally dying and if you now happen to turn one or both of them hostile, neither of them will respawn until the next game.

There is a new encounter that can trigger when you are level 20 and your hideout is completed. This encounter contains a lost musician that you can hire to play in your bar. If you are strong enough to convince the musician that your bar is better than a dungeon, you will have access to uplifting songs that function as temporary buffs.

There is now a caster shield for each different spell school. Unlike normal shields these do not make spell casting harder but instead they improve max cast modifiers allowing spells to do more damage and hit easier. They also improve buff spell duration regardless of spell school (blessed = 4x, normal = 3x, damaged = 2x).

Caster shields can only be found as rare drops so finding a wizard rod just became twice as hard because they share the same category. There is also a new legendary caster shield that can be found as even rarer drop. Note that it is now possible to have +9 max cast modifier with a shield, charm and gift but +8 is the maximum modifier you can get from any ability unless you are in bear form.

Flaming, freezing and shocking arrows and bolts can now be found as rare drops. Arrow drops use dynamic probabilities that increase as you find pouches and before you have found at least one pouch the probability is zero. This was used by wizard rods before and that means rods are about 3 times harder to find now when all new items are considered.

Encounter bosses now show an escape timer on the top left corner of the screen. When it reaches zero and if the player is not engaged in combat with the boss, the boss will run to the entrance and close the level. The counter starts from 540 but encounter bosses are hastened and will get an additional turn quite often so the actual number of turns you have is around 360.

While I played around with the timer it became clear that 50 rats is not fun and Trickster now follows the same rules as player and can only have 8 minions.

Intimidation and persuasion thresholds scale with player level and are also one point lower now. What that means is that when you previously needed 10 strength or +3 modifier to be able to attempt to intimidate and you needed 2D6 + STR >= 12 to be successful regardless of level, level 1-9 players can

now attempt with a +0 modifier and need 2D6 + STR >= 9 to be successful. Level 10-19 players need a +1 modifier to attempt and 2D6 + STR >= 10 to be successful. Level 20 players need a +2 modifier to attempt and 2D6 + STR >= 11 to be successful.

Lit torches and camp fires can now reduce your hypothermia level if you are standing adjacent to one and the ground under your feet does not have ice on it. Tiles surrounding camp fires are always clear of ice but torches have ~50% chance to have one or more ice free tiles next to them.

There is a new side game that you can play by consuming ice cap mushrooms that are only found in glacial levels. Unlike other side games this one is safe to play. Usually you get a new boss when a game breaking bug is found but this time it ended up being a side game (*).

When you hover mouse over CHA on the bottom of the screen, the tooltip that pops up also shows heal values for Healing Touch now. There was a bug that caused healing power enchants to not work correctly with Healing Touch and this tooltip was used to figure out the cause.

Renewing Touch now gains +1 healing for each healing power enchant. What this means is that if you go all in on cast modifier and healing enchants, your Renewing Touch can heal over 20 points per turn. It also means that even if you go full plate and have fairly low cast modifier, you can use healing power enchants to heal ~15 points per turn.

Item sorting in the loot window should now longer place lone 2x1 items at the bottom of the window requiring keyboard users to move the loot cursor over the item before being able to loot it.

Blessed Scroll of Time Warp can now be used to complete Craftalicious (save Leo Noerde) and Home Sweet Home (unlock your hideout) heritages while their quest is started. Those now replace the "skip Gurmur and Badakath" effects it used to have until previous update. I know it's not very exciting as only

new characters can get any additional benefit but this was easier than removing the blessed status altogether (and it leaves the possibility to add more quests in the future that can be skipped).

When you create a new account on the Epixx.org server your offline trading card dust no longer carries over. Your offline saves still have shared dust when playing through Steam but you no longer get free dust on new online account.

One Strange Trip no longer fails if you do one of the following:

Apply grass over a wound to stop bleeding.

Eat cheese while having Cheesed perk.

Pour water on yourself to douse fire.

Drink Cowrain Extra to gain level.

It will still fail if you use any of those items while the special condition is not met - i.e. you eat grass while not bleeding or drink cowrain at level 20 or accidentally eat a corpse while polymorphed (yes that is a thing).

Who's Trolling challenge had a bug that would freeze the game if you had more than one third leg charms and one of them was inside the Occultist's Pouch. This bug was game breaking but someone is still trolling so no side games for you, only a legendary shield, sorry.

Ritual Sacrifice can now be used if you have a Blessed Amulet of Sacrifice in your Jeweller's Pouch.

A number of weapons had incorrect damage and or base cost values. Some of the unique items had two damage upgrades compared to their base item type and they were nerfed to keep them in line. Thanks to Brunhilda (feature request), Torquemada now has one damage upgrade which it was not supposed to have due to being a cheap knockoff but I'm way over the top on the lazy scale.

Claw and Hammer: Base cost down from 100 to 80.

Fine Claw and Fine Hammer: Base cost down from 140 to 100.

Gareth's Axe: Damage down from D6+D3 to D6+1 and base cost up from 70 to 100.

Satyr's Sting: Damage down from D6+D3 to 2D3 and base cost down from 140 to 120.

Logar's Blade: Removed crushing effect and base cost up from 140 to 200.

Altren's Kiss: Base cost up from 140 to 200.

Death Star: Base cost up from 30 to 45.

Torquemada: Damage up from 2D3 to D6+D3 and base cost up from 40 to 100.

Just in case you're wondering what the damage upgrades mean, here's a list of damage levels for weapons based on their type and size:

Ranged and small melee weapons:

D3 (2)

D3+1 (3)

2D3 (4)

D6+D3 (5.5)

Medium and large melee weapons:

D6 (3.5)

D6+1 (4.5)

D6+D3 (5.5)

2D6 (7)

For example, Satyr's Sting is based on Recurve which has D3+1 damage. It used to have D6+D3 damage which is two levels above the base item. Unique items were always supposed to have higher damage than their base items but apparently copy-pasta made Gareth's Axe and Satyr's Sting better than intended.

Unique weapons that you can find from encounter bosses had their enchants reworked and they all come with 3 enchants now.

There is now a new weapon special rule, or Superior tag, that indicates when a weapon's damage is higher than what a weapon of that type would normally have. Unique weapons with improved damage now come with this tag to indicate that their damage can't be improved any further.

Weapon damage types are now shown on the description window if they do any form of non-physical damage. E.g. a sword that does physical and fire damage shows "Damage: D6 (Physical, Fire)" instead of "Damage: D6". Weapons that only cause physical damage do not show it to reduce clutter on the

description.

(*) There's some new weapon enhancement items that can be obtained through the side game. One of the items adds Superior tag to a weapon and increases its base damage. The other enhancement items can be used to add an additional damage type to a superior physical damage weapon.

Additional damage type adds ~50% damage in most cases. Here's an example how damage is calculated when you deal 10 points of damage (weapon damage + modifiers) against a creature that has 3 points of physical resistance and 1 point of fire resistance:

Physical: 10 - 3 = 7

Physical + Fire: (10 - 3) + (5 - 1) = 11

Note that some weapons such as wizard rods cannot be enhanced with additional damage types because they do not cause physical damage and usually they are not worth upgrading to superior either.

Just to make things more confusing, damage types are now also shown on arrows but when it says something like "Damage: D3+1 (Physical, Fire)" on an arrow and the result is 3, it will increase both physical and fire damage by 3.

Arrows gain full damage from additional damage types because their damage is added after talent and item multipliers. Weapon base damage and damage from ability modifiers can be multiplied by stealth or various items and that's why weapons only gain half of the base damage.

Let's confuse things up a little more. One of the new temporary buffs that you can get from the musician says that "you gain +D3 weapon damage" and Symbol of Might enchant says "+D3 Physical Damage". In many cases they are exactly the same but when gamers enter the equation, the outcome can be completely different. The physical damage enchant always adds 1-3 damage because enchant damage is added after talent and item multipliers whereas the weapon damage buff is added before and when multiplied by 3, it can add 3-9 damage and an additional 1-5 in another damage type.