Major Update V1.1

Major Update Alert: Welcome to V1.1!

Hello, everyone! We're thrilled to announce our first major update for the game. Here's what's new:

Inventory and Equipment System:

• We've introduced a cart located outside the house where you can pick up and drop equipment using your interact key and "G".

• Equipment types include:

Broom: for bones, trash, paper

Mop: for water spills

Rag: for windows, leaks, and blood

• Future updates will allow for equipment upgrades to speed up your cleaning tasks.

AI Ghosts Behavior Update:

• Ghosts have gotten smarter and more sinister. They lurk in the shadows, adjusting their speed to the environment and waiting for your slip-up. Watch out for Linda—she's particularly aggressive and always ready to strike.

Major Lobby Changes:

• Enjoy a fully reworked lobby where you can roam, pick up items, and even toss them at teammates!

• Tune into 6 non-copyrighted bangers on the lobby radio with your friends.

• Shop and Customization areas are now separate for a smoother experience—find gear on the PC and customize your look by the mirror.

• An Info Board is now available in the lobby, detailing each ghost's strengths and weaknesses.

What to Expect Next?

Our upcoming update will be substantial, including:

• A new map (Laboratory)

• A new ghost

• Expanded item selection in the Shop

• Controller support

• Additional achievements

• A challenging new "Nightmare" difficulty level for those who found Hard too easy!

Feedback and Support:

Thank you for your support and active participation. If you encounter any issues with this update, please don't hesitate to reach out on our Discord server listed on the Steam Store Page . We aim to address problems swiftly.

Happy cleaning, and enjoy the new challenges! <3