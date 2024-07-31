Early Access 2 - Major Update

Hi Rugby fans!

Welcome to the first major update in the Rugby 25 Early Access. Firstly, thanks for your support, patience, understanding, and, most of all, your generous feedback about the journey so far - it's been really helpful. Together we are building a great game!

Below you will find the notes for this release - we look forward to discussing the game and hearing what you think at forum.bigant.com

Added Mauls The initial maul mechanic has been added to the game, future updates will improve several of the animations around mauls to make them more visually fluid.

Improved Tackles A significant number of new tackle animations have been integrated, as well as adjustments to the underlying calculations for selecting which tackles to play. The Dive Tackle control has been shifted to the Y button.

Added Club Teams A number of Gallagher Premiership and URC teams featuring initial photogrammetry based player visuals have been added. Over 100 players from the Ospreys, Dragons, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Connacht, Bath and Northampton Saints are now playable.

Added Stadiums The officially licensed Allianz Stadium in Sydney has been added to the list of available stadiums, in addition to stadiums for Northampton, Parma, and Toulon.

Improved Passing The targeting of passes has been improved, with adjustments to the calculation for target selection and pass quality.

Rebalanced rucks The ruck system has been adjusted, improving the speeds of rucks and making them more of a contest, along with an alert for when a steal is available.

Tuned Player Movement Initial work on balancing player run and sprint speeds has been done, the attributes and build of the player will have more impact on the speed they can run and the amount of boost that using the sprint button makes

Improved UI Several UI screens have been given visual polish, notably the pre-match settings. A few in game elements, such as the player markers have also been polished.

Improved Stability A number of reported stability issues have been resolved, with work continuing to ensure all of those reported are found. Please continue to send them through.



