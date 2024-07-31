 Skip to content

FreeStyle 2: Street Basketball update for 31 July 2024

Bingo Event

Share · View all patches · Build 15210029 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 08:46:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get ready to roll the dice and join the Bingo craze in Freestyle 2!

This is your chance to score exclusive items that will take your gameplay to
the next level!

Don't miss out on the excitement and the amazing rewards!


2024/07/31 00:00 ~ 08/13 23:59 (PDT)

  • Login to earn three (3) Bingo Coins.
  • Get two (2) Bingo Coins by playing a match (Maximum of 10 per day)
  • Complete the lines and missions to win special items!

Triple Bingo Ticket Price:

Here are the special rewards that you can obtain and exchange for!

Bronze Badge:

Silver Badge:

Rim Crazy 1-star

Gentle Giant/Rabbit Foot 1-star Skill Box

Spiral/Windmill HoneyDip 1-star Skill Box

Gold Badge:

Legendary Wish Box

Rainbow Badge:

Fire Punch Gorilla

Fallen Angel Wing

Transparent Outfit Wish Box

================================================================================

So, roll the dice, and let's get those Bingo lines filled!

Thank you for your continued support.

Be free to create your own style, Freestyle!

- Freestyle 2 Team

