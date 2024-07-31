V1.2.4 Regular Update

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44423204/8d2750843aa99c59c29cdf7b68e84dea64c4184d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44423204/e8e658eb02318f6ef32f0dbf219d09edc48c1fad.png)[/url]

Thank you all for playing Artifact Seeker: Resurrection!!

We are now focusing on fixing the bugs and UI control issues. After the game is stable again, we have short term plan to make more new contents for the game including:

- New Endless Arena battle mode after you are finishing a story mode (You can choose to leave anytime you want or just start a new run like you did before)

- New Artifact backup system, to let some artifacts to have more different copies in the vault

- More blessing kind of affix that adds more fun to some certain synergy build

- New free character DLC that unlocks a paladin character who is capable of Holy and Defence

- New Skill Tree system

- Training Room, A place to test all buildings and skills

- - New DLC - Legacy of Mortia which contain at least two new playable characters, new map Dwarf Kindom Mortia, new skills, new Boss, new Synergy, new events, new artifacts

New Gem Socketing System

Greater Rift, New mode that focus more on buildings

More events, more artifacts, more weapons, more affixes, more skills etc



And we will listen to the communities' voice and keep polishing the game.

Thank you all again!! It's great to have you all here!!!

NEW

Adjust

Improved the quality of all character-exclusive events, making it easier to encounter the selected character's exclusive events in the endgame

Improved the quality distribution of events in the endgame endless map, making it easier to draw high-quality events

Reworked the logic of selecting artifacts at the beginning of the game, and now the operation will be smoother. Double-clicking and right-clicking the mouse button can select and deselect artifacts, and the controller only needs to click the A button

Placed the difficulty selection on the right side of the screen, with the customized difficulty at the top

Increase the maximum level to 2000

Bugfix

Fixed the issue of the wrong illustration of the Curse of the Oathbreaker event

Fixed the issue of the Phantom Butterfly event

Fixed the issue that the focus occasionally moved to the map when using props in the backpack on the map

Fixed the issue that the focus occasionally moved to the map when viewing the attributes in the event

Fixed the issue where some affixes of the human artifact displayed incorrectly

Fixed the issue where some affixes of the awaken displayed incorrectly

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: Resurrection" even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, and provide us with feedback at any time. :) And if you enjoy the game, please leave a review for us.

Thank you ALL.

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker: Resurrection"