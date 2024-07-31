- Added "Visits and Rallies" map mode. Which allows you to check which provinces you have visit or held rally within the year.
- By the end of the year, provinces without any visits or rallies will cause you to lose support.
- Adjusted 2 of the latest map mode icon locations.
- Added one new achievement related with province visits and rallies.
- Added explanation for 2 of the existing achievements, which had no explanation how to get, earlier.
- Fixed a bug which caused same event to keep appearing every 7 weeks once you are president.
- Minor hovertip adjustments.
- Multiple text and code adjustments.
Turkish Throne update for 31 July 2024
July 31 Patch Notes
