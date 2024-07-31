 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Turkish Throne update for 31 July 2024

July 31 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 15209971 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 08:39:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added "Visits and Rallies" map mode. Which allows you to check which provinces you have visit or held rally within the year.
  • By the end of the year, provinces without any visits or rallies will cause you to lose support.
  • Adjusted 2 of the latest map mode icon locations.
  • Added one new achievement related with province visits and rallies.
  • Added explanation for 2 of the existing achievements, which had no explanation how to get, earlier.
  • Fixed a bug which caused same event to keep appearing every 7 weeks once you are president.
  • Minor hovertip adjustments.
  • Multiple text and code adjustments.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2839451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link