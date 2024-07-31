 Skip to content

皇帝麻将 Playtest update for 31 July 2024

7月31日平衡性补丁①号

31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

平衡性调整：
① 调整文治/武功任务的基础奖励分数。
② 降低了中发白任务在各个任务层中生成的几率。

功能调整：
① 现在可以通过将指针移动到铜钱位置来查看当前利息。
② 结算阶段会对获得了多少利息进行提示。

BUG修复：
① 修复了某些情况下无法显示存档的错误。

