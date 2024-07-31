Patch notes 2024-07-31 (experimental)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, everyone!

In addition to the usual tweaks and fixes, today’s update to Update 6 includes a highly requested feature: custom construction models for all in-game buildings! Also, completing a wonder now rewards you with some pretty art depicting your humanoid beavers at their best!

Construction stages

After we revealed wonders and how they’re built across several construction stages, you made it clear that the rest of the in-game buildings could use a similar feature. Fast forward a few weeks, and here we are! Now, each building in the game uses a custom construction model!

Added construction stages to all in-game buildings. A building-specific construction model appears after materials have been brought to an empty construction site. All non-wonder, non-monument buildings in the game receive one such extra construction stage before they’re finished. The regular monuments have two.

Updated the initial construction site for Dynamite (all types) so that it doesn’t cover the path underneath as much.

Wonders

Your accomplishments deserve special treatment!

Added new, faction-specific 2D art to the congratulatory screens displayed upon completing the wonder for the first time. You better get that construction going!

Maps

We’re continuing our work on all built-in maps.

Updated Canyon with a dedicated flexible start area.

Tweaked waterfalls on Cliffside.

Fixed that terrible one-tile misalignment spotted in the aqueduct ruins on Meander.

Fixed the incorrect initial water simulation on Diorama and Meander.

Mods

We’ve made several changes that should make the lives of our modding community easier.

When you attempt to load a save file created while mods were installed, the game checks which mods are currently active. If anything's missing, a warning with a list will be displayed.

Added a new button to the Load game window, allowing you to check which mods were installed during a particular save file's creation.

In the mod manifest file, you may now list optional mods on top of the required mods. The optional mods are included in the launch order, but when not installed, they won’t display a warning message the required mods have.

Holding the default modifier key (Shift) when clicking arrows in the mod manager now moves the selected mod to the top or bottom.

Added Ctrl + ~ as a new keybinding that opens an in-game console, allowing you to view logs.

Added game version information to the mod manager window displayed at the game’s launch.

The IModStarter interface now has a method that lets you retrieve the mod’s system path.

You can install modding tools available at https://github.com/mechanistry/timberborn-modding via Unity's Package Manager. The details are on the repository's home page.

Misc.

To prevent some possible crashes, only a single instance of the game can now run at the same time.

Updated the Large Windmill’s model so that it now actually uses the Paper it was built with. Conversely, the (small) Windmill no longer uses paper in its model.

Tweaked the Blockage’s model, making it a little more rockish.

It is now possible to build Dynamite below Sluice’s front part.

Bug fixes