Early Access 7 - New players and Press Conferences

Welcome back TIEBREAK fans.

As we fast approach the official 22 August 2024 launch, this will be our final Early Access Update - what a great journey it has been!

Community response to TIEBREAK Early Access 6 has been astounding and we’re certainly thrilled to see the community continue to grow with each Early Access release. Hearing discussion about the improvements made across several areas of the game has been fantastic and given the development team a great boost.



TIEBREAK has come a long way since Early Access launched in January, and we cannot overstate how essential the community feedback has been. The support, insight, and honesty through this feedback has been invaluable for the development team, as they continue to polish and refine gameplay.

Honing crucial elements pointed out by the community, including player movement, animation, and the overall gameplay experience, continue to be our highest priority. That said, while this will be our final Early Access update, the feedback we receive on this release will be most important.

The team will be working tirelessly to address key areas of community feedback on this update, right up until the full release date, after which we will welcome TIEBREAK console players, taking in their feedback and suggestions for post release updates.

Early Access 7 includes Press conferences in Career Mode, eight additional ATP/WTA Players and further gameplay improvements.





Christopher Eubanks:



Hubert Hurkacz:



Jasmine Paolini:



Lauren Davis:



Michael Mmoh:



Mirra Andreeva:



Tallon Griekspoor:



Victoria Azarenka:



You can rest assured there is still a lot more to come in TIEBREAK! The full release will include the much-anticipated custom player career mode, an updated roster featuring 120+ players, the addition of doubles, the DJOKOVIC SLAM CHALLENGE mode, and a breadth of additional features and details.

Lastly, and as previously mentioned, for those who have not purchased TIEBREAK Early Access, the final price will be €49.99. Now is the final opportunity to become a part of our Early Access journey at a discount.

Thank you and we’ll see you on the court on 22 August 2024!

The TIEBREAK Team.

