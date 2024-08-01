Notice About Suspension of Some Accounts（2024/8/1）

Thank you for playing "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".

This is the Steam® version oeperations team.



Currently, we are receiving reports indicating that regular gameplay is being disrupted due to unauthorized behavior.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused to users who are enjoying the game normally.



We have been conducting investigations based on the reports we have received and information

from our internal investigation criteria, and in response to these disruptive actions,

we have been monitoring the action logs as appropriate on the management side.

We would like to report that for the accounts where issues were confirmed,

measures to halt gameplay have been successfully implemented.



As of 31th July, 2024 [JST]



■Number of Account Suspension Cases

[table]

[tr]

[td]Date[/td]

[td]Number of Accounts Addressed[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]～July 2023[/td]

[td]350 Accounts[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]August 2023[/td]

[td]4,477 Accounts[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]September 2023[/td]

[td]1,463 Accounts[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]October 2023[/td]

[td]921 Accounts[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]November 2023[/td]

[td]930 Accounts[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]December 2023[/td]

[td]347 Accounts[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]January 2024[/td]

[td]379 Accounts[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]February 2024[/td]

[td]306 Accounts[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]March 2024[/td]

[td]306 Accounts[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]April 2024[/td]

[td]372 Accounts[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]May 2024[/td]

[td]207 Accounts[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]June 2024[/td]

[td]95 Accounts[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]July 2024[/td]

[td]439 Accounts[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Actions Taken: Permanent Usage Suspension, etc.



As this online competitive game thrives through everyone's collaboration

the management will continue to investigate accounts that are deemed to be

violating the terms of use or engaging in disruptive behavior towards others.

If disruptive or interfering actions are confirmed,

we may halt gameplay for the relevant accounts without prior notice.

We kindly ask for your understanding in advance.



Furthermore, we extend our gratitude to users who have provided information about those

engaging in disruptive or interfering behavior and have cooperated with our investigations.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you.

※Please note that if there are repeated instances of false reports, penalties may be imposed on the reporting users as well.



If you come across players who might be engaging in unfair practices or using unauthorized tools

during gameplay in the future, we kindly request your cooperation in providing information

through the "Contact Form" mentioned below.



▼Contact (Inquiry)

https://bnfaq.channel.or.jp/title/2823



We are committed to applying penalties to those involved in unfair practices and tool usage, for the sake of our players.

We ask for your continued support for "Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2."

Thank you.