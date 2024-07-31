Feudal Mayhem is back!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Feudals!

Have you been longing for glorious battles and valuable prizes? This event offers both!

Event mechanics and rewards

The event will run from July 31 to August 14. Just like before, you’ll need to complete special tasks, earn event points, and claim rewards. Each day, a new event level will unlock, offering increasingly better rewards!

Quests

We've covered the rewards, now let's dive into the quests. Get ready for some epic battles!

Hall of Fame

At the end of the event, we will tally the results. The three fastest players to reach the maximum event level will be immortalized in the new Hall of Fame channel on our official Discord server. Their nicknames will forever be etched into the history of Life is Feudal: MMO.

Make sure to become part of the Life is Feudal: MMO community by joining and following us on our official platforms: