08/01/2024 - Demo Update

We're excited to announce that we are one step closer to release! We're currently in the polishing and balancing phase to ensure the best possible experience for our players. As part of this effort, we've updated the Anima Flux demo version with some exciting new features. Here are the details:

Lore Entries:

Added a lore terminal and a new shop at NPC’s location.

Shop Balancing:

Improved the balance of upgrades available in the shop: We've enhanced the overall balance of upgrades in the shop, reducing the number of upgrade tiers.

Localization Updates:

Updated existing languages, with some rewritten from scratch.

Added new language - Simplified Chinese.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed minor and critical bugs, including boss freezes, getting stuck at the start due to alarm lamps, and content loss from quickly exiting the game at the very start.

Additionally, optimization work was done in problematic areas, making the demo significantly less demanding (or smoother).

Please note: We strongly recommend starting a new game before playing the demo.

If you'd like to help us test the game, please reach out to us on Discord.