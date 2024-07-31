 Skip to content

You Draw, I Guess update for 31 July 2024

2024-07-31 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 15208907 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 07:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Increased the room capacity for "realtime_mode" from 6 to 10 players.
2.Fixed the issue where some input methods were not displayed in full-screen mode.
3.Enhanced the emoji feature, now allowing emojis to be used in any mode.
4.Added QR code sharing for completed matches.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2688401
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2688402
  • Loading history…
