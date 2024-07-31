Patch Notes of July 31

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We plan to start update maintenance on 16：00, July 31 (UTC+8). The maintenance is expected to take 180 - 240 minutes.

*Please pay attention to the community and in-game rolling announcements for specific times.

After the maintenance, please update the client to the latest version before start the game.

During the maintenance, the players will be forcibly disconnected and unable to login. Please logout before the maintenance to avoid any data loss.

The following is the introduction of update contents:

【New Permanent Gameplay】

New Mainline Permanent Level: Paradox Sailing

Follow the commander's sight and learn more about the past...

Unlock the new plot between the commander and the girls. After the player's Yggdrasil level reaches 1200, the entry qualification of the [Paradox Sailing] entrance located in the [Main City] interface will be unlocked. Challenge [Paradox Sailing] and you will have the chance to drop new Mythical and Eternal quality equipment.

<Rules>

There will be 4 bosses in the final level of <Paradox Sailing>. Each time you enter a battle, a boss with a specific elemental weakness will randomly appear for battle. Players can practice simulations through Mock Battle. Before entering the battle, you need to form a team of Lightning, Fire, Frost, and Physical types. Each corresponding type of formation can only field Blackguards of that attribute. After the battle begins, the corresponding elemental team will be automatically deployed according to the level boss. After clicking the battle to enter the random boss stage, the ticket - Dark Abyss Contract will be consumed.

*Sakura Shop added <Paradox Sailing> final level ticket - Dark Abyss Contract

【New Summer Limited Time Event】

New Summer Limited Time Event Gameplay – Summer Raiders (Duration: After Update ~ 2024-08-21 12:00)

Summer! Beach! And... girls in a swimsuit!

Meet a mermaid girl in this hot summer and spend this summer together!

Participate in the [Summer Raiders] gameplay to exchange for Stephine's exclusive skin and more rewards in the event store, and you can also get SP Vina's summer swimsuit skin: Calm Dimple!

【Gameplay】

Participate in the limited-time anniversary event <Summer Raiders> to obtain the limited-time currency <Lucky Shell> (daily cap: 100). And you can obtain <Sanguine Stones> by completing the gameplay-limited achievements.

In the gameplay, use WASD to control the character to avoid enemy attacks, and the character will automatically release skills to attack the enemy. Pick up enemy drops to obtain new skills and enhance skills.

The number of <Lucky Shell> and <Power Enhanced Coin> obtained depends on the player's survival time. <Lucky Shell> can be used to exchange limited-time rewards in the Event Shop, and <Power Enhanced Coin> can be used to enhance the character on the gameplay page.

【New Blackguard】

<New SP Frost Mystic Blackguard - Marine Rime, Stephine>

【Mall Update】

<Skin Update>

Added new character's skin sale - 【Ying - Palm Sunshine】

【New Character Pool】

<Anniversary Optional Pool>

New anniversary optional pool, duration: after update ~ 2024.8.28 12:00

Optional Blackguard: Coltish Artillerist - Meine, Legendary Dragon - Vina, Foxy Archduchess - Komori, Coffin Morrigan - Morana, Thorny Bramble - Elizabeth, Centaur Minerva - Kimberlee, Schneemond Princess - Heliina, Shadowy Mirage - Ying, Nirvana Ignis - Irida, Judgement Hammer - Chloe

<Newbie Pool Adjusted>

1、Remove the [Salvia Fairy - Cacau] Newbie Pool (accounts that have activated this pool will not be affected)

2、Added a new pool: Newbie Optional Pool. This new pool will be activated after a new account is registered and will last for 30 days. (Note: After this update, all old accounts will also be able to activate

this pool, which will also last for 30 days.)

Newbie Optional Pool Blackguards: Legendary Dragon - Vina, Coffin Morrigan - Morana, Foxy Archduchess - Komori, Schneemond Princess - Heliina, Thorny Bramble - Elizabeth

3. The guaranteed number of <Newbie Optional Pool> is independent and not share with other type of Pool

【Black Market Optimized】

Adjusted the tab optimization on the left side of Black Market. The corresponding shop subordinate tabs are now as follows:

【Regular Shop】：Market，Labyrinth Shop，Guild Shop

【Arena Shop】：Glory Shop，Academy Shop

【Raid Shop】：Misty Shop，Time Shop，<New Dark Abyss Shop>

【Event Shop】：Various Event Shop

【Great Temple】：Great Temple Shop

【Front Adjusted】

<Front Adjusted>

When the Guardian Frontline reaches 8/9, each point of strength of the Blackguards will provide themselves with 0.1/0.2 Attack

Adjusted: When the Guardian Frontline reaches 8/9, every time when the other Blackguard in the team receive a single DMG exceed 30% of the unit's Max HP, the Guardian Black with the highest HP in the team grants a Shield equal to 10%/20% of this Guardian's Max HP, last for 6 sec. This effect has a trigger interval of 10 sec.

When the Guardian Frontline reaches 10/11, summons 1 Intermediate/Advanced Random Blackguard (Masked Assassin, Serene Huntress) to assist in the battle for 30 seconds. The Summoned Blackguard has 70% of the commander's HP, and 60%/100% of power.

Adjusted：When the Guardian Frontline reaches 10/11, the Guardian Blackguard in the team summons 1 Intermediate/Advanced Random Blackguard (Masked Assassin, Serene Huntress) to assist in the battle for 30 seconds. The Summoned Blackguard has 25%/40% of the Summoner's HP, and 60% of attack and power.

【Equipment Modification Optimized】

<New Rules>

In the case of non-ancient sets, if the quality of the material equipment is eternal quality, the quality of the target equipment cannot be lower than the material equipment.

<Sanguine Stone Purchase Reset>

After the update, each purchase level of [Sanguine Stone] in the Shop page will be reset to provide a double bonus for the first purchase

<Limit-time Bounties Bonus Event>

Duration: After Update ~ August 27, 2024 12:00

Complete event requirements of Bounties Event, obtain limited-time exclusiveYing's skin and more rewards!

<New Bounties Bonus of 100,000 Tier>

Rewards

1、New Special Title：Imperial Blood

2、Sanguine Stone1800

3、Blacktide Medals300

4、Whetstone200

5、Extract stone300

6、Stone Carving Box*1

【Academy Cup S11 Season】

Season duration: August 1, 2024 ~ August 30, 2024

Participating in the Academy Cup competition, the top-ranked commanders will obtain the following rewards:

Exclusive Avatar Frame: Medusozoa-Marine Moon, Medusozoa-Marine Cyanea, Medusozoa-Marine Medusa, Medusozoa-Marine Snow

Exclusive Title: Farewell Summer

【Everwinter Land】

[Everwinter Land] Season 29 and 30 is about to start. Due to the blessing of Snow, Physical type heroes will enjoy additional combat ability improvements in the battle of [Everwinter Land].

【Version Events】

<Ojeda's Weapon Skin Lottery Event>

Duration: after update ~ August 27, 2024 12:00

Introduction: Consume Lucky Charm in the Lottery Event, commander has a chance to obtain Ojeda's exclusive Weapon Skin and other rich prizes.

<Morana Weapon Skin Lottery Event Re-open>

Duration: after update ~ August 27, 2024 12:00

Introduction: Consume <Emblem of Luck Essence> in the Lottery Event, commander has a chance to obtain Morana's exclusive Weapon Skin <Emerald Oath> and other rich prizes.

<Re-run Lottery pool only has 1 round>

New 8 Days Sign-in

【Early Summer's Date】

Qualification Activation: July 31th ~August 7th After activation, the sign-in event will end on August 14th, 2024.

Day1: Sanguine Stone50

Day2: Warp Scroll10

Day3: Sanguine Stone50

Day4: Warp Scroll10

Day5: Sanguine Stone100

Day6: Warp Scroll15

Day7: Sanguine Stone*100

Day8: Commander exclusive Skin - <Lemon Parfait>



【Years Date】

Qualification Activation: August 9th ~August 16th After activation, the sign-in event will end on August 23th, 2024.

Day1: Sanguine Stone50

Day2: Warp Scroll10

Day3: Sanguine Stone50

Day4: Warp Scroll10

Day5: Sanguine Stone100

Day6: Warp Scroll15

Day7: Sanguine Stone*100

Day8: Ying exclusive Skin - <Sunshade Vacation>

<Nora's Workshop>

Event Rule

Use stones in the workshop to obtain score, Get up to 4 rounds of rewards provided by Nora

Different Modification Stone will provide different amount of points

Accumulative point reward can be obtained up to 4 rounds

Expected Event Duration

After Update~ August 31, 2024 12:00

<Sanguine Rites>

Event Rule

Duration the Event, every 【Sanguine Summon】will gain point, accumulate point to obtain massive pts reward. Event reward can be claimed up to 6 rounds

This event will have server/Cross server ranking, and will provide related ranking rewar(The Heart of Summon leaderboard will be replaced)

Expected Event Duration

After Update~ August 13, 2024 12:00

<The Sakura Season>

Event Rule

During the Event, consume FP will have chance to drop event coin「Sakura Emblem」. 「Sakura Emblem」can be used to exchange various reward on event shop

Expected Event Duration

August 1, 2024 8:00 ~ August 7, 2024 12:00

<Brave Trial>

Event Rule

Brave Trial is a limited-time mode during the activity period. Players can get two free challenge opportunities per day. AP will be used afterwards.

A blackguard will be assigned to participate in Brave Trial, who will be Lv.500 with no self equipment at the beginning.

Each wave has a time limit. Any time afterwards for each wave will be deducted from the return time.

min of return time is given initially. If reaches zero, cannot proceed to the next wave.

Crystals for equip modification is given for wave clearance. Owned equip will be replaced if gets the same type.

For boss reward, you can upgrade equipment to Mythic, or get an extra piece of equipment.

Use FP to obtain loots including Diamonds. Sakura Emblem is given based on amount of waves cleared in the end

Commanders can gain massive reward by completing Event task

Pass Wave 10 to enter the leaderboard and win extra Diamonds

Expected Event Duration

August 1, 2024 8:00 ~ August 7, 2024 12:00

<Fusion Miracle>

Event Rule

During the Event, players can obtain massive Warp Scroll, Ahchemical Dust, SS blackguard and precious Coin as reward by completing a serial of modification stone fusion task

Expected Event Duration

August 8, 2024 8:00 ~ August 14, 2024 12:00

<Altar Ceremony>

Event Rule

During the event period, finish serial task to obtain massive reward, extra reward will be provided after finish all tasks

Expected Event Duration

August 8, 2024 8:00 ~ August 14, 2024 12:00

<Blacktide Frontline>

Blacktide Frontline is a limited-time trial. During the Event period, The commander has to challenge boss with 4 blackguards with self-decided difficulty

Event Rule

The boss has a specific weakness which appropriate Blackguard can take advantage of

The challenge of all difficulties cost 100 AP

The trial is limited to 180 sec. If whole team faints in battle or exceed the time, challenge fails

If kill the leader within the time limit, commander will win score and drop rewards from boss

The more bonus drops will be given at higher difficulties, massive modification stone will be awarded.

Each difficulty has its own leaderboard and will provide ranking reward（Each leaderboard will have level limit, the rule is similar to Primeval Gate Leaderboard）During this round, there will also be cross-server leaderboard

There is also score for each participation. Bonus rewards and score ranking rewards will be given based on the accumulated score, including modification stone, SS blackguard Shard and precious coin

Expected Event Duration

August 8, 2024 8:00 ~ August 14, 2024 12:00

【BUG Fixes and Other Optimization】

<Journey Story> optimization, Journey Story [Standard Mode] opening requirements changed to: <Oblivion Places - Deep in the Seal> 50% exploration progress, Yggdrasil level requirement reduced to: 1100

Oblivion Places achievement interface optimization

Fixed the issue that incorrect decomposition hint information

Fixed the issue that incorrect hint information in [Journey Story] Standard Mode

Fixed the issue that when [Idle] treasure chest reaching its cap, unable to automatically receive the idle rewards

Fixed the issue that inconsistent display of [Sign in] button in battle and main city interface

Fixed the issue that abnormal display of splash art in [Ranking]