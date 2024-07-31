 Skip to content

MAJOR MEMOLOGY: GOYDA update for 31 July 2024

Extra week of GIVEAWAY for extra content when purchasing the main game!

31 July 2024

Hi all!

We are announcing an extension for another week of distribution of additional content when purchasing (or previously owning) the main version of the game! Take a moment to be the first to have DLC content for FREE!

After the release of the DLC, all people who bought Goida before 7.08 will have memo immunity all the extras. content without additional payment for it inside the main game.

And for new buyers of the main game after 7.08, additional content will be required by purchasing DLC if they want to unlock all the achievements and get all the benefits of our DLC.

Enjoy... But what? Completely forgot:
unreal clicker with voice acting from the strongest!
still expanding DLC about streamers!

