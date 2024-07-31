Hotfix v0.14.7.31

This is a small hotfix to resolve an issue we found over the weekend where clients in a multiplayer session sometimes would not update global dialogue variables properly.
This was causing inconsistencies in gameplay affected by dialogue, such as the gates in the Bellstalker maze not opening, the Ronin blocking Kazai Village attacking even after being paid off, and Karrax's arena not progressing properly for clients.
If you had any of these issues, they should be resolved now, but you may have to repeat the action to progress.
There are also a few more fixes for some specific users who sent us their saves.
We're so glad to hear you have been enjoying the changes from v0.14.7.3! If you have any feedback or suggestions, please feel free to make posts in the Steam forums or over at our Discord: https://discord.gg/saleblazers
v0.14.7.31 Patch Notes
➡️ Changes
- New Kitchen Shelf Displays will no longer take durability damage when customers browse from them
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed a longstanding issue where clients would sometimes not change the proper variables from dialogues
- Fixed a rare case where players were disconnected when loading their save
- Corrected a typo in the Water Bubble Spellbook item description
- Fixed off-center door in a house on the outskirts of Kazai Village
- Added item description for the Barrel Cactus
- Updated some Polish translations
- Fixed some items or building pieces loading in at incorrect scales
- [Controller] Selecting the inventory sort options will return the cursor to the first inventory slot instead of being stuck
- Improved many colliders in Barry's Bazaar
Changed files in this update