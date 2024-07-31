Hotfix v0.14.7.31

This is a small hotfix to resolve an issue we found over the weekend where clients in a multiplayer session sometimes would not update global dialogue variables properly.

This was causing inconsistencies in gameplay affected by dialogue, such as the gates in the Bellstalker maze not opening, the Ronin blocking Kazai Village attacking even after being paid off, and Karrax's arena not progressing properly for clients.

If you had any of these issues, they should be resolved now, but you may have to repeat the action to progress.

There are also a few more fixes for some specific users who sent us their saves.

We're so glad to hear you have been enjoying the changes from v0.14.7.3! If you have any feedback or suggestions, please feel free to make posts in the Steam forums or over at our Discord: https://discord.gg/saleblazers

v0.14.7.31 Patch Notes

➡️ Changes

New Kitchen Shelf Displays will no longer take durability damage when customers browse from them

🛠️ General Fixes