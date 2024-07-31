Yerr Out v1.0.4

The most-requested feature is finally here... Custom Lobbies!

You can now create a custom lobby for your friends or randos to join. In this lobby, the host can start a match and choose the match settings. These matches are considered "unranked" so you don't have to worry about your record every time when playing online

To join your friend's lobby, use either the in-game UI or the Steam overlay (Shift+Tab).

When joining thru the Steam overlay, make sure you already have Yerr Out running. Then right-click your friend's name and select "Join Game"

You can also use the Steam overlay to send a lobby invite. In the Steam overlay, right-click your friend's name and select "Invite to Game"

Other changes in this update: