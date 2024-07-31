Development Build 0.225.0.32

Further improved planet generation, with a more organic process and additional data points.
- Proto-planetary disk mass fractions (Hydrogen / Helium / Metals) are now implemented.
- Proto-planetary disk size is now properly calculated.
- Proto-planetary disk lifetime / evaporation are now properly calculated.
- Planets will no longer form beyond the Carbon Monoxide Snow Line, at around 30 Kelvin. This region will become a Kuiper Belt equivalent.
- Stars now report their mass fractions, metallicity, gravity and escape velocity.
- Gas Giant determination now depends on a body's ability to hold on to Molecular Hydrogen, which is properly calculated from the initial rocky body's escape velocity and the equilibrium temperature.
- Rocky Cores now use up the actual "metals" mass available in the proto-planetary disk, which properly limits the total mass of rocky cores in the system.
- Gas Giant Envelopes now use up the Hydrogen/Helium mass available in the proto-planetary disk, which properly constrains the size of Gas Giants in the system.
- Improved the Long Range sensors data on the UI, with separate boxes and more organised information.
There's still further we can take this, like calculating how much gas a planetary body can truly accrete during the lifetime of a proto-planetary disk, but I'm going to focus on rocky core temp/spin, magnetic fields, and terrestrial atmospheres next.
