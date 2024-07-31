Development Build 0.225.0.32

Further improved planet generation, with a more organic process and additional data points.

Proto-planetary disk mass fractions (Hydrogen / Helium / Metals) are now implemented.

Proto-planetary disk size is now properly calculated.

Proto-planetary disk lifetime / evaporation are now properly calculated.

Planets will no longer form beyond the Carbon Monoxide Snow Line, at around 30 Kelvin. This region will become a Kuiper Belt equivalent.

Stars now report their mass fractions, metallicity, gravity and escape velocity.

Gas Giant determination now depends on a body's ability to hold on to Molecular Hydrogen, which is properly calculated from the initial rocky body's escape velocity and the equilibrium temperature.

Rocky Cores now use up the actual "metals" mass available in the proto-planetary disk, which properly limits the total mass of rocky cores in the system.

Gas Giant Envelopes now use up the Hydrogen/Helium mass available in the proto-planetary disk, which properly constrains the size of Gas Giants in the system.

Improved the Long Range sensors data on the UI, with separate boxes and more organised information.

There's still further we can take this, like calculating how much gas a planetary body can truly accrete during the lifetime of a proto-planetary disk, but I'm going to focus on rocky core temp/spin, magnetic fields, and terrestrial atmospheres next.