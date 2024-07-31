 Skip to content

Corvos Dynasty update for 31 July 2024

Patch 1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 15208145 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 05:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Logs and stones now have a higher chance at giving more items
  • NPC's in Corvos are no longer obsessed with Billy
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed passability in cave of illusion and swamp shortcut
  • Museum no longer gives out glitched items (You can sell anything they gave you)
  • Bury skill now lowers agility
  • Fixed glitching through the woods in Sunken Woods
  • Fixed invisible sprites at end of chapter 2
  • Blake and Kara no longer die randomly at the start of chapter 5
  • If you lose at tower of mana in adventure/conquest it will no longer autosave upon death
  • Signs at the earth temple are interactable
  • It will no longer rain inside your home
  • If home is an inn, you can now sleep at the front desk

