Patch 1.10

Changes
- Logs and stones now have a higher chance at giving more items
- NPC's in Corvos are no longer obsessed with Billy
Bug Fixes
- Fixed passability in cave of illusion and swamp shortcut
- Museum no longer gives out glitched items (You can sell anything they gave you)
- Bury skill now lowers agility
- Fixed glitching through the woods in Sunken Woods
- Fixed invisible sprites at end of chapter 2
- Blake and Kara no longer die randomly at the start of chapter 5
- If you lose at tower of mana in adventure/conquest it will no longer autosave upon death
- Signs at the earth temple are interactable
- It will no longer rain inside your home
- If home is an inn, you can now sleep at the front desk
