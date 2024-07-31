Protect My Cheese Early Access V1.8 Update & Award Wins

Hello folks🐭
We are excited to announce the release of Protect My Cheese Version 1.8 Early Access! This update brings several new features, balance adjustments for certain levels, and minor bug fixes.
Furthermore, we won several game awards from Indienesia Game Festival 2024:
🏆 Game of The Fest – 3rd Place
🏆 Best Art – 2nd Place
🏆 Best Gameplay – 2nd Place
🏆 Best Sound – 3rd Place
🏆 Best Story – 2nd Place
🏆 Most Fun Game – 2nd Place
Complete Changelogs:
- Added new Advanced Settings : Window Mode (Fullscreen & Windowed) & Show FPS option
- Sell Tower Confirmation: Players now need to double-click to sell a tower
- Fixed camera zoom bugs on infinite scroll mouse
- Ramps rotation for enemies applied to all levels
- Enhanced "Move Tower" system & fix bugs
- Fixed Achievement Initialization Issue
- Tweaked fast-forward speed from 1.5x to 1.6x & enemy spawn rate from 1.3s to 1.2s
- Fixed Level 10 Boss on wave 1
- Added new props & tower placement in level 10
- Fixed Enemy Death Animation not playing when not rendered
- Fixed flashing catnip icon when dragged
- Updated Start Game Cutscene and fixed scaling issue for ultrawide screens
- Tweaked Begone Damage +1
- Enhanced Optimizations: Up to +30% performance consistency and +15% FPS gain
- Fixed bugs on level 3, level 4, level 10
- Added hard difficulty indicator when level starts
- General Bug Fixes & Performance Optimizations
Update the game now and protect your cheese 🧀!
