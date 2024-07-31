Protect My Cheese Early Access V1.8 Update & Award Wins

Share · View all patches · Build 15208116 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 05:52:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello folks🐭

We are excited to announce the release of Protect My Cheese Version 1.8 Early Access! This update brings several new features, balance adjustments for certain levels, and minor bug fixes.

Furthermore, we won several game awards from Indienesia Game Festival 2024:

🏆 Game of The Fest – 3rd Place

🏆 Best Art – 2nd Place

🏆 Best Gameplay – 2nd Place

🏆 Best Sound – 3rd Place

🏆 Best Story – 2nd Place

🏆 Most Fun Game – 2nd Place

Complete Changelogs:

Added new Advanced Settings : Window Mode (Fullscreen & Windowed) & Show FPS option

Sell Tower Confirmation: Players now need to double-click to sell a tower

Fixed camera zoom bugs on infinite scroll mouse

Ramps rotation for enemies applied to all levels

Enhanced "Move Tower" system & fix bugs

Fixed Achievement Initialization Issue

Tweaked fast-forward speed from 1.5x to 1.6x & enemy spawn rate from 1.3s to 1.2s

Fixed Level 10 Boss on wave 1

Added new props & tower placement in level 10

Fixed Enemy Death Animation not playing when not rendered

Fixed flashing catnip icon when dragged

Updated Start Game Cutscene and fixed scaling issue for ultrawide screens

Tweaked Begone Damage +1

Enhanced Optimizations: Up to +30% performance consistency and +15% FPS gain

Fixed bugs on level 3, level 4, level 10

Added hard difficulty indicator when level starts

General Bug Fixes & Performance Optimizations

Update the game now and protect your cheese 🧀!