Flowence update for 31 July 2024

MacOS version and new room now available!

31 July 2024

Dear Players,

This update includes the following:

  • MacOS version
  • New room
  • Optimized translation feature
  • Other minor optimizations

Enjoy the game!

  • Glowing Genesis Studio

