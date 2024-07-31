 Skip to content

Battlecruisers update for 31 July 2024

6.3.53 Patch Notes

Build 15207963 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 08:09:08 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UltraCIWS weaker vs aircraft by 1/6th Shepherd increased health: 3500 -> 4000 and increased fire rate: 1.2x -> 1.25x Bomber increased damage: 100 -> 150 Shop shows all bodykits

Changed files in this update

Windows Battle Cruisers Depot Windows Depot 955872
  • Loading history…
