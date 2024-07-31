Minor fixes

Small bug fixes and improvements out now!
- Main Menu music now loops
- Left Shift + Left Control + Restart Key now restarts your run fully from Sunrise
- FOV slider in main menu no longer freaks out
- Fixed fizzler in Ranch Hand
- Added the graph
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small bug fixes and improvements out now!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update