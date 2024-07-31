 Skip to content

Playback Loop update for 31 July 2024

Minor fixes

Last edited 31 July 2024 – 03:46:08 UTC

Small bug fixes and improvements out now!

  • Main Menu music now loops
  • Left Shift + Left Control + Restart Key now restarts your run fully from Sunrise
  • FOV slider in main menu no longer freaks out
  • Fixed fizzler in Ranch Hand
  • Added the graph

