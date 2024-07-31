Update ver.0.2.7

We have released version 0.2.7.

## Added New Features

Reduced the level decrease to 3 when resetting skills during rest.

Adjusted the battle entry animations (transition effects).

Added a feature to acquire multiple skill points at once from the skill tree.

Added a screen shaking effect when allies are defeated and when taking damage.

Adjusted the display to show usable skills at the top when selecting skills to use.

Added a feature to switch characters on the spot when selecting skills from the menu.

Added a feature to start turns automatically with text progression during battles.

Added an auto-battle feature that performs normal attacks automatically.

Added a feature to display enemy names, HP, and status ailments during battles.

Added a feature to display names to distinguish between multiple enemies with the same name appearing in a single battle.

Added voice playback timing for characters in the following situations:

・When registering a character

・When leveling up

・When acquiring a skill

・When winning a battle

## Fixes

Fixed an issue where the effects of passive skills that increase stats were not reflected on the status screen.

Fixed an issue where certain equipment combinations caused stat values to become negative.

Fixed the sorting order of active skills on the list when acquired.

Fixed an issue where the status effect boosts from the Scout's active skills "Shock Venom" and "Lethal Strike" were not triggering correctly.

We will continue to work on improvements to make the game even better. Thank you for your support of Witch & Lilies.