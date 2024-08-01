Summer Splash Hotfix
Agents, we are rolling out a hotfix with a selection of tweaks for the Summer event. Let’s have a look:
General
Bots adjustments
Slowed down the speed at which bots try to extract when they have the package, to give players more of a chance to catch up to them.
Agent
Madame Xiu
- Xiu now resets her suspicion bar after using her expertise, allowing her a bit more freedom of movement to fit her kit.
Bug Fixes
General
- Option to show player levels is correctly displayed
- Suspicion tip now appears way less often
- Fixed a typo on Summer event posters
- The suspicion bar is now visible with the cover bar instead of only being an outline at first.
- Using the catwalk interact will now share event XP with your entire team.
- Event items will no longer spawn in private lobbies.
Maps
Diamond Spire
- Fixed a spawn that would spawn players right on the catwalk.
- Fixed a small hole in the vault walls.
Fragrant Shore
- Fixed a possible player spawn inside a staircase.
Silver Reef
- Fixed instance of double food on the bar near terminal D.
- Fixed a spawn for players on the SR catwalk.
Agents
Ace
- Fixed Ace’s expertise being canceled by navmode.
Cavalière
- Fixed an issue where Cavalière could stay stuck during her melee animation.
- Fixed the melee VFX sometimes staying stuck forever after a melee.
Asia Pacific Server Issues
We are aware of latency issues around the Asia-Pacific servers and are currently working on a solution. We will keep you updated on future developments and we hope to deliver a resolution in the near future.
