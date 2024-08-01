 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deceive Inc. update for 1 August 2024

Summer Splash Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 15207422 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Summer Splash Hotfix
Agents, we are rolling out a hotfix with a selection of tweaks for the Summer event. Let’s have a look:

General
Bots adjustments
Slowed down the speed at which bots try to extract when they have the package, to give players more of a chance to catch up to them.

Agent
Madame Xiu

  • Xiu now resets her suspicion bar after using her expertise, allowing her a bit more freedom of movement to fit her kit.

Bug Fixes
General

  • Option to show player levels is correctly displayed
  • Suspicion tip now appears way less often
  • Fixed a typo on Summer event posters
  • The suspicion bar is now visible with the cover bar instead of only being an outline at first.
  • Using the catwalk interact will now share event XP with your entire team.
  • Event items will no longer spawn in private lobbies.

Maps
Diamond Spire

  • Fixed a spawn that would spawn players right on the catwalk.
  • Fixed a small hole in the vault walls.

Fragrant Shore

  • Fixed a possible player spawn inside a staircase.

Silver Reef

  • Fixed instance of double food on the bar near terminal D.
  • Fixed a spawn for players on the SR catwalk.

Agents
Ace

  • Fixed Ace’s expertise being canceled by navmode.

Cavalière

  • Fixed an issue where Cavalière could stay stuck during her melee animation.
  • Fixed the melee VFX sometimes staying stuck forever after a melee.

Asia Pacific Server Issues
We are aware of latency issues around the Asia-Pacific servers and are currently working on a solution. We will keep you updated on future developments and we hope to deliver a resolution in the near future.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Deceive Inc Main Depot 820521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link