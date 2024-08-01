Summer Splash Hotfix

Agents, we are rolling out a hotfix with a selection of tweaks for the Summer event. Let’s have a look:

General

Bots adjustments

Slowed down the speed at which bots try to extract when they have the package, to give players more of a chance to catch up to them.

Agent

Madame Xiu

Xiu now resets her suspicion bar after using her expertise, allowing her a bit more freedom of movement to fit her kit.

Bug Fixes

General

Option to show player levels is correctly displayed

Suspicion tip now appears way less often

Fixed a typo on Summer event posters

The suspicion bar is now visible with the cover bar instead of only being an outline at first.

Using the catwalk interact will now share event XP with your entire team.

Event items will no longer spawn in private lobbies.

Maps

Diamond Spire

Fixed a spawn that would spawn players right on the catwalk.

Fixed a small hole in the vault walls.

Fragrant Shore

Fixed a possible player spawn inside a staircase.

Silver Reef

Fixed instance of double food on the bar near terminal D.

Fixed a spawn for players on the SR catwalk.

Agents

Ace

Fixed Ace’s expertise being canceled by navmode.

Cavalière

Fixed an issue where Cavalière could stay stuck during her melee animation.

Fixed the melee VFX sometimes staying stuck forever after a melee.

Asia Pacific Server Issues

We are aware of latency issues around the Asia-Pacific servers and are currently working on a solution. We will keep you updated on future developments and we hope to deliver a resolution in the near future.