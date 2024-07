The following functions have been improved.

1- A costume was added for Bunny G,(Exclusive for the support of OneMoreNight).

2- A new house was added to Bunny G, (Ultra Kawaii), if you played previously it is likely that you will end up in the old house, what should you do? Open the map and use the home teleport again and it will be solved.

Thank you for your patience and support towards (OneMoreNight). Att: MikiGames.